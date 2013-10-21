* Bund futures stable after one-point gains in past two days
* Investors brace for flood of U.S. data, including payrolls
* Potential Fed tapering delay supporting Bunds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 21 German Bunds held on to last
week's gains on Monday as investors braced for a flood of U.S.
economic data releases in the wake a likely growth-stifling
government shutdown.
The U.S. government reopened last week following a two-week
shutdown, after lawmakers reached a deal to raise the
government's borrowing limit and push back the threat of a
default. Analysts say the shutdown was long enough to hurt
business and consumer confidence and weigh on growth.
With the government back up and running, the market is now
waiting for the release of a series of September economic data,
which had been delayed.
The main focus will be on Tuesday's release of the September
non-farm payrolls figure, a report initially scheduled for Oct.
4. Monday sees the release of housing market data.
Some in the market are expecting even the September data to
show the economy recovering more slowly than anticipated
earlier this year. But even if the numbers are better than
forecast, expectations of poor October indicators will linger.
"We're stuck in a tight range now anticipating the data,"
said Michael Leister, rate strategist at Commerzbank. "It's
tricky ... because (the data) reflects the pre-shutdown period
so at least the downside for Bunds is protected."
Bund futures were 1 tick lower at 140.04, having
risen more than a point since the U.S. debt deal late on
Wednesday. Cash 10-year German yields were flat at
1.84 percent.
"The market reaction to the data will be asymmetrical. Weak
payrolls would suggest the U.S. economy slowed down even before
the shutdown. If we get a strong number, markets will look
through it," said Richard McGuire, senior rate strategist at
Rabobank.
The last-minute U.S. deal only funds the government until
Jan. 15, raising worries there could be a new round of
growth-capping political brinkmanship at the turn of the year.
McGuire added that expectations the Fed could delay its
plans to reduce monetary stimulus were supportive for both
safe-haven and risky assets.
Lower-rated euro zone debt was little changed on Monday.