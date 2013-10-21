* Bund futures dip after one-point gains in past two days
* Investors brace for flood of U.S. data, including payrolls
* Potential Fed tapering delay seen supporting Bunds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 21 Euro zone bonds mostly dipped on
Monday as investors braced for a flood of U.S. economic data
releases delayed by a two-week government shutdown.
The U.S. government reopened last week after lawmakers
reached a deal to raise the government's borrowing limit and
push back the threat of a default.
Analysts say the shutdown was long enough to hurt business
and consumer confidence and weigh on growth, and this helped
contain losses in top-rated German Bunds.
The main focus this week will be Tuesday's release of the
September non-farm payrolls figure, which had been
scheduled for Oct. 4. Monday sees the release of housing market
data.
Some in the market are expecting even the September data to
show the economy recovering more slowly than anticipated
earlier this year and the uncertainty over the impact of the
shutdown to keep market activity subdued.
"Markets are going to be very nervous and very much focused
on being swung around by the employment data," said Daniel
Loughney, fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.
"People are very scared to position in this environment
because (of) the influences on that data, they feel as though
they don't have very good control of it."
Bund futures dipped 14 ticks to settle at 139.91,
having risen more than a point since the U.S. debt deal late on
Wednesday. Cash 10-year German yields were 1 basis
point higher at 1.85 percent.
The delay in the September labour market report gave greater
importance to the payrolls report for October, to be released on
Nov. 8, after being initially scheduled for Nov. 1. Some in the
market said that even if the September numbers were better than
forecast, expectations of poor October indicators will linger.
"Given the uncertainties and the negative effects of the
shutdown on the economy this should be quite supportive for
Treasuries and core European bonds," said Cyril Regnat, a
strategist at Natixis.
The last-minute U.S. deal only funds the government until
Jan. 15, raising worries there could be a new round of
growth-capping political brinkmanship at the turn of the year.
Dutch, French and Belgian bonds also slipped, as did Spanish
and Italian bonds but underlying sentiment for both safe-haven
and lower-rated bonds was supported by expectations the Fed
could delay its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.