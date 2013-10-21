* Bund futures dip after one-point gains in past two days

* Investors brace for flood of U.S. data, including payrolls

* Potential Fed tapering delay seen supporting Bunds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 21 Euro zone bonds mostly dipped on Monday as investors braced for a flood of U.S. economic data releases delayed by a two-week government shutdown.

The U.S. government reopened last week after lawmakers reached a deal to raise the government's borrowing limit and push back the threat of a default.

Analysts say the shutdown was long enough to hurt business and consumer confidence and weigh on growth, and this helped contain losses in top-rated German Bunds.

The main focus this week will be Tuesday's release of the September non-farm payrolls figure, which had been scheduled for Oct. 4. Monday sees the release of housing market data.

Some in the market are expecting even the September data to show the economy recovering more slowly than anticipated earlier this year and the uncertainty over the impact of the shutdown to keep market activity subdued.

"Markets are going to be very nervous and very much focused on being swung around by the employment data," said Daniel Loughney, fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

"People are very scared to position in this environment because (of) the influences on that data, they feel as though they don't have very good control of it."

Bund futures dipped 14 ticks to settle at 139.91, having risen more than a point since the U.S. debt deal late on Wednesday. Cash 10-year German yields were 1 basis point higher at 1.85 percent.

The delay in the September labour market report gave greater importance to the payrolls report for October, to be released on Nov. 8, after being initially scheduled for Nov. 1. Some in the market said that even if the September numbers were better than forecast, expectations of poor October indicators will linger.

"Given the uncertainties and the negative effects of the shutdown on the economy this should be quite supportive for Treasuries and core European bonds," said Cyril Regnat, a strategist at Natixis.

The last-minute U.S. deal only funds the government until Jan. 15, raising worries there could be a new round of growth-capping political brinkmanship at the turn of the year.

Dutch, French and Belgian bonds also slipped, as did Spanish and Italian bonds but underlying sentiment for both safe-haven and lower-rated bonds was supported by expectations the Fed could delay its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.