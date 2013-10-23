LONDON Oct 23 German Bunds hit three-week highs
on Wednesday, extending gains on the back of the previous
session's below-forecast U.S. jobs report, which raised
expectations the Federal Reserve could delay trimming stimulus.
The data showed the momentum in the U.S. economic recovery
was weaker than expected even before October's 16-day government
shutdown caused by political wrangling over the budget and the
public borrowing limit.
A last-minute deal to lift the debt ceiling a week ago
reopened the government, but provided funds only until Jan. 15,
raising the prospect of another budget battle early next year.
The political uncertainty is expected to have a detrimental
impact on the economy and therefore prompt the Fed to hold off
somewhat on plans to scale back its $85 billion monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Before the shutdown, expectations for when the Fed might
start to rein in bond-buying tilted towards the end of the year,
but have since been pushed back to early 2014. The September
jobs report has cemented those expectations.
"The tapering fear is being pushed back," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 11 ticks higher at 140.65,
having hit a three-week high of 140.71 minutes after the open.
They have risen almost two full points in the past week.
Cash 10-year German yields fell to a two-week
low of 1.784 percent.
"The bond market momentum has picked up," said Jan von
Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea in Helsinki. "We're not even at
September lows so German yields can fall further today."
The September low in Bund yields was 1.694 percent.
October jobs data, due on Nov. 8, may give markets more of
an idea about the broader impact of the political uncertainty on
the U.S. economy, but until then, the focus may turn back to
Europe.
Euro zone manufacturing and services PMIs are due on
Thursday and the German Ifo business sentiment survey is due on
Friday.
Von Gerich said neither was likely to knock Bunds lower.
Weak numbers would suggest the euro zone recovery was losing
momentum as well, enhancing the safe haven appeal of top-rated
German debt. But strong numbers might strengthen the euro
currency even further, raising the risk of further policy easing
by the European Central Bank.
"I would have thought a strong euro would bring inflation
even lower, raising chances for a policy reaction," the trader
said. "It's a potential supporting factor for Bunds."
The euro is trading at two-year highs against the dollar
, while euro zone inflation was 1.1 percent in September,
way below the ECB's target of close to 2 percent.
Other euro zone bonds were also slightly firmer.