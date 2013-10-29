* Fed starts two-day meeting on Tuesday
* Spanish, Italian yields fall on Fed stimulus outlook
* Fed outlook also supports Bunds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 29 Spanish bond yields hit their
lowest in nearly six months on Tuesday on investor expectations
the Federal Reserve will keep its current level of monetary
stimulus until early next year.
Italian government bond yields also fell and German Bund
futures spiking to a two-month high as the Fed outlook supported
bonds across the credit spectrum.
The Fed started a two-day policy meeting, its first since a
16-day U.S. government shutdown caused by political fighting
over the budget earlier this month.
The shutdown is likely to have weighed on the U.S. recovery
and traders expect the Fed to keep buying bonds at the current
$85 billion a month pace until at least March.
Before the shutdown, investors had expected the Fed to start
trimming the massive programme in December.
"The market is very positive, especially on the bigger
peripheral countries Spain and Italy, because people believe
liquidity will stay abundant with the Fed delaying tapering,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING.
"We have seen support for Italian and Spanish bond issuance
as well and this can go on until the end of the year because
there's less concern on the credit risk of these countries...
Spain is pursuing reforms, the economy is coming out of
recession and political risk has lessened in Italy."
Spanish 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to
4.05 percent, the lowest since early May before the Fed hinted
it might trim its monetary stimulus this year. Equivalent
Italian yields fell 6 bps to 4.14 percent.
The deal that reopened the government only provided funds
until mid-January, raising the risk of another budget standoff
early in 2014, which could further hit growth.
"Given the political uncertainties, the impact of the
shutdown, the fact that the economy was slowing even before the
shutdown, they will have to send a dovish signal," said Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
ECB BETS
Many in the market also expect the European Central Bank to
loosen monetary policy further to support a fragile recovery
from a strong euro and curb a rise in money market rates from
dwindling excess liquidity in the euro system as banks repay the
ECB's long-term loans. The ECB holds a policy meeting next week
but is not expected to move until next year.
Bund futures were up 12 ticks to settle at 141.27,
off an earlier two-month high of 141.32. Cash 10-year German
yields were 1 basis point lower at 1.74 percent.
Some traders said upcoming supply of triple-A rated debt was
preventing Bunds from climbing further.
Finland sold 1.5 billion euros of 2018 and 2042 bonds.
Germany will auction up to 4 billion euros of
10-year debt on Wednesday.