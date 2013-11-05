* Investors make room for Spanish debt supply
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 5 Spanish government bond yields
bounced off six-month lows on Tuesday, with portfolio
adjustments before a debt sale this week halting a fall
triggered by Fitch upgrading the country's rating outlook.
Moves in the euro zone bond market were limited before a
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report on Friday.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to
4.05 percent, having hit a six-month low of 3.96 percent on
Monday after Fitch's outlook revision. Spanish bonds
underperformed all euro zone debt except Greece's.
Fitch cited progress in cutting the deficit and a
sooner-than-expected return to growth, factors which have
contributed to a drop in yields from levels above 7 percent a
year ago.
But on Tuesday investors made room for about 3-4 billion
euros of 2018, 2023 and 2026 bonds Madrid offers on Thursday.
"Investors are demanding a bit of concession ahead of
supply, but the sentiment on Spain remains upbeat and this
week's auctions would not be a major hurdle for them," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
If the ECB were to ease monetary policy further, he would
recommend investors increase positions in Spain, he said. A
low-rate environment would push investors to seek returns in
riskier assets, supporting lower-rated debt.
A sharper than expected drop in inflation last week prompted
some investors to bet the ECB could flag further easing on
Thursday, either through hints at a 25 bps cut in the
refinancing rate to 0.25 percent or at another offering of
unlimited long-term loans to banks.
All but one of the 23 traders polled by Reuters expect the
ECB to remain on hold in November, however.
"We think they might as well (cut rates on Thursday) and
that supports the 'lower for longer' type of trade and it
supports the periphery to some extent," one trader said. "But in
terms of how much we can rally it's questionable," he said,
adding that a rate cut would have a minor impact on the euro
zone economy.
Italy opens the books for a new "BTP Italia"
inflation-linked bond on Tuesday in a bid to tap wealthy
households. Analysts expect around 10 billion euros for the 2017
bond to be sold. The four-day offering could be closed early if
the sale attracts strong demand.
German Bund futures fell 19 ticks to 141.70, with
cash 10-year yields up 1.3 bps at 1.7 percent.