LONDON Nov 13 German Bund yields hit three-week
highs on Wednesday, propped up by speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could start trimming its stimulus programme
sooner than expected.
Surprisingly strong U.S. October payroll data on Friday saw
many investors reassess the timing of the Fed's move. Prior to
the jobs report, most had expected the Fed to hold off until
March, but now a tapering move in January or even December is
seen as possible.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a
centrist in monetary policy terms, did not rule out tapering in
December, though he also said the Fed should keep policy very
loose.
Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Minneapolis Fed,
said the central bank should be ramping up, not dialing back,
its efforts to stimulate the economy.
German 10-year Bund yields were 0.2 basis
points lower at 1.78 percent, having hit a new three-week high
of 1.796 percent early in the session, when volumes are thin.
Bund futures rose 3 ticks to 140.73, just off
three-week lows of 140.53 hit on Tuesday.
"Today we could see a move back down in yields as we had
some dovish comments from Fed officials last evening," said Jan
von Gerich, fixed income chief analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.
"But near term, I think yields would continue to rise in
light of the payrolls numbers," he said, adding he saw U.S.
10-year T-note yields rising towards 3 percent.
U.S. yields were 1 basis point lower at 2.757
percent. German bonds often track moves in their top-rated U.S.
peers.
Germany is due to sell up to 5 billion euro of new two-year
bonds on Wednesday, with last week's European Central Bank rate
cut and speculation of further easing likely to support demand.
"Given the deflationary risks which the ECB has confirmed
through their rate cuts ... there still is likely to be upside
in front-end core paper more generally," Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.
Italy will offer debt worth up to 5.5 billion euros,
including a 30-year bond last sold in July. Little pressure is
expected on the country's bond market in the near term as Rome
can afford to slow down issuance this year after last week's
record sale of inflation-linked bonds.