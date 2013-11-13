LONDON Nov 13 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday, with some investors re-entering the market after Friday's falls before a closely-watched speech by Federal Reserve chief-in-waiting Janet Yellen on Thursday.

"Since the U.S. (market) opened, they've been buying to squeeze those positions ahead of Yellen," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 48 ticks higher at 141.18, having traded as low as 140.66 earlier in the session.