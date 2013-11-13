China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING, March 10 China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON Nov 13 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday, with some investors re-entering the market after Friday's falls before a closely-watched speech by Federal Reserve chief-in-waiting Janet Yellen on Thursday.
"Since the U.S. (market) opened, they've been buying to squeeze those positions ahead of Yellen," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 48 ticks higher at 141.18, having traded as low as 140.66 earlier in the session.
BEIJING, March 10 China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.