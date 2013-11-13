* ECB may opt for asset purchases, negative rates - ECB's
Praet in WSJ
* Investors edgy over monetary policy outlooks after recent
surprises
* Italy, Germany sell government bonds smoothly
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 13 German Bunds jumped on Wednesday
after investors took dovish comments from a European Central
Bank official as an excuse to buy back into the debt market.
The ECB could adopt negative interest rates or buy assets
from banks if needed to lift inflation closer to its target,
Executive Board member Peter Praet told the Wall Street Journal.
The move shows just how sensitive markets are at the moment
to the monetary policy landscape, which has been hard to gauge
despite central bank efforts to give forward guidance.
Only last week, the European Central Bank surprised markets
with a rate cut, while earlier the Bank of England's inflation
report on Wednesday was more hawkish than expected.
The BoE hauled forward its forecast for when unemployment
could hit 7 percent - a threshold at which it would begin
considering whether to hike interest rates.
Meanwhile, a stronger than expected U.S. jobs report on
Friday prompted investors to bring forward bets for when the
Federal Reserve may start scaling back its monetary stimulus.
"It's just re-emphasizing that they are in easing mode - and
the Bunds like that," David Keeble, global head of fixed income
research at Credit Agricole said of Praet's comments.
"It's just something to trade upon. We had sold off quite a
bit after the (U.S.) payroll report so maybe that also
contributed, that people were willing to get on the buy side of
the Bund market."
German Bund futures rose 63 ticks to a settlement
close of 141.33, pushing 10-year German yields 5
basis points lower to 1.73 percent. Two-year yields
fell 1.3 basis points to 0.09 percent.
With an ECB rate cut and speculation about further easing
sheltering short-dated paper from uncertainty over the Fed
outlook, a sale of new two-year German bonds went smoothly.
Italy also came to market, selling 5.5 billion euros of
three-, five- and 30-year bonds, with the yield for the
short-term paper hitting the lowest since March 2010.
Ten-year yields were 3 bps lower
at 4.12 percent.
"Most (investors) see absolutely no risk these days in
owning something at the short-end. You are sitting behind a
central bank that's still in easing mode," Keeble added.
"The risks at the front end are pretty limited, the risks at
the long end are a little bit more international. What could
happen in the U.S. could send Bund yields up again."
Speculation the Fed could begin withdrawing its stimulus in
January or even in December has resurfaced after surprisingly
strong U.S. October payroll data on Friday. Prior to that, most
in markets had expected it to hold off until March.
On Tuesday, two Fed officials said aggressive monetary
policy was still needed.
But the market reaction was muted with a crucial hearing for
Fed chair-in-waiting Janet Yellen and European third-quarter
growth data both due on Thursday.
"We're in a wait-and-see stance looking at the GDP data
tomorrow ... and Yellen," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at
DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
"Markets are looking for some kind of (signal) ... to see if
she is a dove or not... But I think she will try to calm
everybody down that there will be no tapering any time soon."