LONDON Nov 15 German Bunds inched lower on
Friday, with some investors taking profits on recent gains made
as central banks signalled loose monetary policy ahead in the
euro zone and the United States.
Appearing before the Senate for her confirmation hearing,
Federal Reserve chief nominee Janet Yellen said on Thursday
there were "dangers" in ending the Fed's current monetary
stimulus too early.
Her comments boosted expectations that the Fed will hold off
until early next year with any move to reduce stimulus.
On Wednesday, European Central Bank executive board member
Peter Praet said the bank could start to buy assets or cut its
deposit rate into negative territory if that was needed to get
inflation back towards the target.
Final inflation figures for October later on Friday are
expected to confirm an estimate of a 0.7 percent annual rate way
below ECB's target of nearly 2 percent.
Bund futures fell 21 ticks to 141.49, having risen
a full point in the past two sessions. German 10-year yields
were 2 basis points higher at 1.72 percent.
"Bund yields are trading around 1.70 percent and there's a
bit of support there," said Emile Cardon, market economist at
Rabobank in Utrecht. "But yields could go even lower next week.
(Central bank) liquidity is supportive for equities, but also
for bonds."
Other euro zone bonds were steady, with markets giving
Ireland the nod on its decision not to ask for a precautionary
credit line as its current bailout programme ends this year.
"Maybe it's a bit brave but they seem confident," one trader
said. "We've known that Ireland was a success story for a while
now and we remain very positive on the credit."
He expected Irish yields to fall further this year along
with the rest of the euro zone bond yields, driven by ultra-easy
monetary policies.
Ten-year Irish yields were flat at 3.54
percent, having fallen from levels above 15 percent at the
height of the crisis.