LONDON Nov 15 German Bunds inched lower on Friday, with some investors taking profits on recent gains made as central banks signalled loose monetary policy ahead in the euro zone and the United States.

Appearing before the Senate for her confirmation hearing, Federal Reserve chief nominee Janet Yellen said on Thursday there were "dangers" in ending the Fed's current monetary stimulus too early.

Her comments boosted expectations that the Fed will hold off until early next year with any move to reduce stimulus.

On Wednesday, European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet said the bank could start to buy assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory if that was needed to get inflation back towards the target.

Final inflation figures for October later on Friday are expected to confirm an estimate of a 0.7 percent annual rate way below ECB's target of nearly 2 percent.

Bund futures fell 21 ticks to 141.49, having risen a full point in the past two sessions. German 10-year yields were 2 basis points higher at 1.72 percent.

"Bund yields are trading around 1.70 percent and there's a bit of support there," said Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht. "But yields could go even lower next week. (Central bank) liquidity is supportive for equities, but also for bonds."

Other euro zone bonds were steady, with markets giving Ireland the nod on its decision not to ask for a precautionary credit line as its current bailout programme ends this year.

"Maybe it's a bit brave but they seem confident," one trader said. "We've known that Ireland was a success story for a while now and we remain very positive on the credit."

He expected Irish yields to fall further this year along with the rest of the euro zone bond yields, driven by ultra-easy monetary policies.

Ten-year Irish yields were flat at 3.54 percent, having fallen from levels above 15 percent at the height of the crisis.