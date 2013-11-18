* Italy to offer 2018 bonds for 2015, 2017 paper
* ECB outlook offsets worries about any budget slippage
* Bunds edge up before this week's ZEW survey, Fed minutes
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 18 Italian bonds edged higher on
Monday before a debt exchange aimed at easing its 2015 and 2017
repayment burden with prospects of ultra-easy monetary policy
countering worries about potential budget slippage.
The European Commission warned Italy on Friday its draft
budget for next year risked breaking EU rules. Keeping the
budget gap under control is crucial for Italy, which is trying
to manage a 2 trillion euro debt pile.
But speculation that the European Central Bank could ease
monetary policy further after this month's rate cut maintained
investors' appetite for lower-rated debt as they search for
higher yields than those offered by safe haven Germany.
"Bigger picture, Italy is still OK," one trader said.
Ten-year Italian bond yields fell 2 basis
points to 4.08 percent, keeping close to November's five-month
lows of 4.04 percent.
Taking advantage of the ECB outlook and a record-breaking
sale of inflation-linked bonds earlier in November, Italy will
offer December 2018 bonds in exchange for some 2015 and 2017
bonds on Monday.
It will not offer five-year bonds at its regular
end-of-month auction. With its 2013 funding almost completed,
Italian bonds will benefit from reduced supply pressure into
year-end.
Switching into longer maturities in the debt exchange will
give investors a yield pick-up of up to 175 basis points, based
on secondary market prices. This is a touch less than they had
decided to make such a switch earlier this year, but about 10
bps more than they would get for a similar switch in Spain.
"This is a reasonable level of pick-up and it offers value
given that the ECB (outlook) ... should be supportive for carry
trades next year as well," ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said.
He expected 1.5-2.5 billion euros of bonds to be exchanged.
This will not make a significant difference to Italy's 2015 and
2017 repayments, but Giansanti expected more debt exchanges
early next year.
The diminishing risk of the Italian government collapsing
also supported the country's bonds. Former premier Silvio
Berlusconi, facing expulsion from parliament, said on Saturday
he may no longer back the coalition but would not be able to
bring it down as a group of MPs in his party pledged support for
Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 141.71, while
10-year German yields were flat at 1.71 percent.
Germany's ZEW business sentiment indicator on Tuesday and
the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting on
Wednesday may provide hints to future monetary policy moves.
While investors debate whether the ECB will ease policy
further or not, bets on the Fed are about the timing of its
planned move to reduce monetary stimulus. Fed chief nominee
Janet Yellen signalled last week the central bank was in no rush
to scale back asset purchases.