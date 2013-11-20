* U.S. data, Fed minutes to be parsed for timing of Fed
taper
* Spanish yields steady ahead of auctions on Thursday
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 20 Euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday
in a cautious market as investors focused on upcoming U.S.
economic data that could shed light on when the Federal Reserve
might cut its bond purchases.
Comments by German Bundesbank and European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann that the ECB should not embark
straightaway on further easing measures after cutting rates last
week also added to the softer tone in the market.
Across the Atlantic, outgoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
affirmed that the central bank will maintain ultra-easy monetary
policy for as long as needed but investors were edgy that
sustained strong data could prompt the Fed to trim its stimulus
early.
Reports on U.S. retail sales, existing home sales and
consumer prices - all pertinent to Fed policy - are due later
before release of minutes from the Fed's October meeting.
Bund futures extended the previous day's losses triggered by
commentary from U.S. and euro zone central bank officials
sounding less dovish than previously flagged, and by upbeat
German investor sentiment survey.
"After the rally last week based on what happened with the
ECB cutting rates and dovish statements from the U.S. the market
is now refocusing on the status of the economy," said ING
strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"We expect an improvement in the latest data so that should
have bearish consequences for U.S. Treasuries and also Bunds. If
data continues to come up positive the Fed should move from an
expansionary to restrictive monetary policy that's why the
market is a bit wary now."
The Bund future was last 29 ticks down at 141.12, a
one-week low, while German 10-year yields were 2.6
basis points up at 1.74 percent.
Yields on Dutch, French and Belgian bonds were similarly
higher with traders saying reports on Thursday on euro zone
manufacturing activity were also making investors wary.
"People don't seem to have a huge amount of business to
transact at this time in point and they don't seem to want to
add to positions going into year-end," one trader said.
ECB OUTLOOK SUPPORTS PERIPHERY
In lower-rated debt, Irish 10-year yields were
up 2 bps on the day at 3.54 percent, broadly in line with moves
in Italian and Spanish bonds.
In a test of Ireland's return to capital markets after it
exits an international bailout next month, Allied Irish Banks
launched a senior debt sale on Wednesday, the first from the
bank since the country's financial sector collapsed in 2008. The
offer attracted strong demand from European bond investors.
Spanish 10-year yields nudged up to 4.11
percent ahead of debt sales on Thursday with Italian equivalents
2 bps higher at 4.10 percent but some in the
market expect yields to grind lower into year-end supported by
the ECB's accommodative monetary stance.
Barclays strategists said euro zone economic growth and
declining price pressures put debt sustainability efforts in the
currency bloc at risk and this could see more policy easing from
the ECB.
"Another cut in official interest rates is not excluded, but
we think the ECB will likely use unconventional tools to boost
the quantity of money in circulation," they said in a note.