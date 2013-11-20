* ECB mulls negative depo rate -Bloomberg citing sources

* Fed's Bullard says strong job numbers may trigger tapering

* Rabobank sees U.S/German yield spread widening

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 20 German government bonds firmed on Wednesday on a report saying the European Central Bank was considering making banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight.

News agency Bloomberg, quoting unnamed sources, said that were the ECB to decide to take its deposit rate into negative territory from the current level of zero, it would consider an interest rate of minus 0.1 percent.

The euro fell against the dollar, European shares rose and Bund futures hit session highs of 141.60 after the report, having traded as low as 140.90.

Benchmark German 10-year yields fell 1 basis point on the day to 1.71 percent. Two- and five-year yields, which are more sensitive to monetary policy shifts, fell 2-3 bps to 0.08 and 0.64 percent, respectively.

Yields had earlier risen following comments from German Bundesbank and ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann, who said the ECB should not embark straightaway on further easing measures after cutting rates last week.

"(A deposit rate cut) is definitely there as a threat and it's normal that markets are reacting to it," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said. "But the ECB will perceive it as a risk. One of the side effects would be a big flight of liquidity out of the euro system."

One-year one-year Eonia forward rates, which reflect where one-year Eonia rates are expected to trade in a year's time, fell to a session low of 0.19 percent. A fall in those rates, which are among the most traded money market instruments, reflects expectations of easier ECB policy ahead.

ATLANTIC SPREAD

Contrasting with the ECB outlook, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said "a strong" U.S. jobs report in November would increase the likelihood that the Fed would start trimming its bond-buying stimulus this year.

The different central bank outlooks could lead to Bunds outperforming U.S. Treasuries, some analysts said.

"This divergence argues in favour of a wider Atlantic spread and potentially significantly so," Rabobank senior rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

"We are talking our book - our Atlantic spread ... is currently edging towards a target of 110 bps."

U.S. 10-year yields were last trading 99 bps above their German equivalent, little changed on the day.

The release of minutes from the Fed's October meeting later on Wednesday could provide more clues about the timing of any move to reduce monetary stimulus in the United States.

Among lower-rated debt, Irish 10-year yields were up 2 bps on the day at 3.54 percent, broadly in line with moves in debt of other periphery countries.

In a test of Ireland's return to capital markets after it exits an international bailout next month, Allied Irish Banks launched a senior debt sale on Wednesday, the first from the bank since the country's financial sector collapsed in 2008. The offer attracted strong demand from European bond investors.

Spanish 10-year yields nudged up to 4.11 percent ahead of debt sales on Thursday.