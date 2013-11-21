* Fed minutes suggest tapering may happen soon

* Euro zone bonds fall across the board

* Spain, France to sell bonds, PMIs eyed

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 21 Euro zone bonds weakened on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting showed policymakers felt they could trim stimulus at one of the next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic data.

Traders said the minutes prompted many in the market to shift their bets for when the Fed would start scaling back bond purchases back to December or January. Previously, March seemed more probable following Fed chief nominee Janet Yellen's Senate hearings.

The minutes more than offset firming pressure fuelled by talk that the European Central Bank was mulling negative deposit rates, which would effectively penalise banks for holding money with the ECB overnight.

The diverging outlooks for the two central banks, however, pushed the premium U.S. T-notes offered over German Bunds to seven-year highs of 109 basis points overnight.

"The minutes ... were not as dovish as expected," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said. "But the impact should be more limited in Europe."

Nevertheless, he still expected 10-year Bund yields to rise to 1.80-1.85 percent by the end of the year. On Thursday, they rose 5 bps to 1.76 percent and a similar rise was seen in most other euro zone bond yields.

Bund futures fell 56 ticks to 140.88, paring some of the opening losses after the French Purchasing Managers Index came out weaker than expected, even though German PMIs were better than expected.

"Obviously Bunds should outperform (U.S. Treasuries) given that the ECB continues to be dovish," one trader said.

"(But) it's looking very volatile out there. Tapering sentiment changes very quickly and it's not conducive to long-term investment decisions."

Later on Thursday, Spain will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of a new three-year bond, while France will sell up to 6.6 billion euros of fixed rate, medium term bonds and up to 1.6 billion euros of inflation-linked paper.

While long-term bonds remained vulnerable to changes in the Fed outlook, speculation of further ECB easing should underpin demand for short and medium-term bonds, analysts said.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 4 bps to 4.14 percent, but UniCredit strategists expected yields to fall after the auction.