* Fed minutes suggest tapering may happen soon
* Euro zone bonds fall across the board
* Spanish bond auction sees strong demand
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 21 Euro zone debt fell on Thursday
in choppy trading after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
October meeting fueled concerns it could soon scale back its
monetary stimulus.
Adding to the downside, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi played down talk that the central bank was
considering an unprecedented policy of making banks pay to
deposit cash with it overnight in a bid to boost economic
activity.
Markets have become increasingly sensitive to central bank
talk as they struggle to make sense of the "forward guidance"
they have been given on the path ahead for interest rates.
Still, the diverging monetary policies between the Fed and
the ECB, which earlier this month reinforced its accommodative
stance with a surprise rate cut, left the premium of U.S. bonds
over German ones near seven-year highs.
"There is a lot of uncertainty, I think it's going to stay
volatile because every data print out of the U.S. can
significantly move the market, as we've seen today," Michael
Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, said.
German Bund futures settled 46 ticks lower at
140.98, pushing ten-year German yields 3 basis
points higher to 1.74 percent. U.S. 10-year yields
were flat at 2.79 percent.
Fed minutes showed officials felt they could decide to
scale back the asset-purchase program at one of its next few
meetings provided this was warranted by economic growth, leaving
investors particularly sensitive to incoming data.
But this session's releases left investors none the wiser.
They showed some strength in the labour market and
manufacturing activity, but inflation was muted and factory
activity in the mid-Atlantic region slowed.
"The minutes from the Fed left open the possibility of
tapering in December," ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.
"If we get another strong (U.S.) payrolls, the risk is that
we see (Bund) yields pushing further up," he said.
Previously, bets on when the Fed will start scaling back
bond purchases were skewed towards March after Fed chief nominee
Janet Yellen suggested the central bank was in no rush to reduce
the stimulus.
DIVERGING OUTLOOKS
The premium U.S. T-notes offer over Bunds was at 104 bps -
not far from seven-year highs of 109 basis points reached in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The recent widening reflects the diverging monetary
policies, with recent data out of the euro zone supporting the
case for the ECB's accommodative stance, such as
weaker-than-expected euro zone Purchasing Managers Index.
Periphery prices also fell, despite strong demand at a
Spanish auction of 3.5 billion euros of new 2017 bonds.
Spanish 10-year yields were 1.8 basis points
higher at 4.12 percent, and Italian yields were up
1.7 basis points at 4.10 percent.
Madrid now needs to sell no more than 700 million euros at
its next auction on Dec. 5 to reach its 2013 funding target.
"This supports our positive medium-term outlook on spreads
on the back of an ongoing constructive outlook for central bank
sponsored liquidity, as evidenced by the ECB's public debate
over additional unconventional policy measures," Rabobank rate
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"Near term, though, the proximity of the year-end and
uncertainty as regards taper timing in the U.S. ... means spread
narrowing trades may face something of an uphill struggle."