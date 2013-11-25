* ECB policymakers say ECB could ease policy further
* World powers reach deal with Iran to curb nuclear activity
* Iran deal sends oil prices lower, fuels disinflation talk
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 25 German Bunds rose on Monday after
ECB policymakers said there was room for more rate cuts as the
prospect of lower oil prices after a deal to curb Iran's nuclear
activity added to worries about low inflation.
European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson
was quoted as saying the options on rate cuts were "still not
fully exhausted" and the bank could move by less than the usual
25 basis points.
His French colleague, Christian Noyer, said interest rates
had to stay low for an extended period and might go even lower
if needed as officials try to ensure the euro zone does not fall
into deflation.
Iran's deal with six world powers to curb its nuclear
programme in exchange for some relief from crippling
international sanctions further fuelled concerns about rapidly
falling inflation.
Brent crude fell as much as $3 a barrel before paring losses
as easing Middle East tensions cooled concerns about oil supply.
While lower oil prices - if sustained - could increase
spending power globally and boost economic growth, the Bund
market's immediate focus was on the impact the deal might have
on inflation.
Bund futures, which usually fall on prospects of
better economic growth as investors switch into riskier,
higher-yielding assets, rose 31 ticks to 141.26 on Monday, even
as European shares firmed. [.EU[
"The outlook for stable oil prices ... is another argument
for the ECB to continue its current stance," said Daniel Lenz,
lead market strategist for the euro zone at DZ Bank.
"The market is moving on any comment (from the ECB). The
interpretation is that it's clear that there is a strong faction
within the ECB that is open to a deposit rate cut."
A surprise fall in annual inflation for October to 0.7
percent, well below a target of just less than 2 percent,
prompted the ECB to cut rates this month. Inflation data for
November is due on Friday and is forecast at 0.8 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
German 10-year yields fell 2 basis points to
1.73 percent. The fall in yields countered upward pressure
before a sale of up to 4 billion euros of 10-year German debt on
Wednesday.
"Having lower oil prices should be a boost for growth," ING
rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. "But on Bunds the
impact should be very limited as they are very sensitive to
action from central banks."
Uncertainty about the ECB outlook and about the timing of
any reduction in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus was
likely to keep Bunds in tight ranges in coming days, he said.
Yields on other euro zone top-rated bonds also dipped, while
peripheral yields were steady.