LONDON Nov 26 Euro zone government bonds
stabilised on Tuesday as investors stuck to the sidelines before
more European Central Bank comments and the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday this week.
ECB Executive Board members Yves Mersch and Joerg Asmussen
speak later - the latest in a series of speakers this week that
have, on the whole, reinforced expectations of more monetary
easing in the euro zone.
ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday
interest rates had to remain low for an extended period and
might go even lower if needed, while his colleague Ardo Hansson
was quoted as saying the ECB still has room to cut rates.
"They are keeping the door open for further easing if
necessary but unless the inflation data this week surprises
significantly on the downside I think the likelihood is the ECB
will remain on hold for a considerable period of time," Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
German Bund futures were up 1 tick at 141.33,
having risen in the previous session on expectations that lower
oil prices, after a deal to curb Iran's nuclear activity, could
add to a low inflation outlook and support the case for more ECB
easing. Oil prices also stabilized on Tuesday.
Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.73
percent, French yields were steady at 2.19 percent
and Austrian yields were unchanged at 2.08
percent.
A surprise fall in annual inflation for October to 0.7
percent, well below its target of just under 2 percent, prompted
the ECB to cut rates this month. Inflation data for November is
due on Friday and is forecast at 0.8 percent, according to a
Reuters poll.
Also key for the rates outlook will be the ECB's staff
projections to be published at next week's monetary policy
meeting.
"All will depend on the outcome of the forecast for
inflation. If inflation for next year will be 1 percent or
above, this should be neutral," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC
said.
"If the inflation forecast for next year would be below 1
percent, then we think the market (will be reminded of) all this
dovish talk and will think the ECB is closer to another easing
of policy and this might still help the overall Bund market."
Peripheral bonds were mixed, with 10-year Spanish yields
up 1.9 bps at 4.19 percent and Italian yields flat at 4.09 percent before a bond sale.
Italy will offer up to 3 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds
maturing in 2015 later in the day and up to 2.5 billion euros of
2024 bonds on Thursday.
"The ECB is providing a backstop, the short-end remains
pretty well underpinned," Stamenkovic said, adding the sale
should go fine.
"The underlying backdrop for peripherals is favourable but
ahead of the supply on Thursday, investors might demand a bit of
a concession."