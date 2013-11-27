* Initial relief after Letta survives confidence vote wanes
* Yields edge up as some investors over reduced governing
majority
* ECB's ultra-easy policy tempers rise in yields, supports
Bunds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 27 Italian bonds fell slightly in
value on Wednesday as portfolio adjustments before a debt sale
on Thursday reversed small gains made after Prime Minister
Enrico Letta survived a confidence vote on the 2014 budget.
The vote late on Tuesday came before the Senate vote is
expected to ban centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from
parliament over a tax fraud conviction.
Berlusconi's party voted against the budget, formalising a
break with the left-right coalition, although some rebels who
broke away from the former premier this month backed Letta.
Some in the market said that, while Berlusconi's waning
political influence was positive for Italian bonds, the
Letta-led coalition could find it hard to push through tough
electoral reforms with a slimmer majority.
Italian 10-year yields were 2 basis point up on the day at
4.08 percent as traders pushed for lower prices
ahead of Thursday's sale of 2024 paper.
"There's a bit of concession building but if anything
Berlusconi being voted out of the Senate will be seen as a
positive development at the margin rather than negative," said
Sunrise Brokers head of fixed income research Gianluca Ziglio.
"Nevertheless, the political and electoral backing of
Letta's government is likely to be significantly weakened by the
end of the grand coalition ... and this is unlikely to result in
a diminished risk of political instability."
Italy's 10-year yield premium over German Bunds was stable
at around 236 basis points as bets the European Central Bank
might ease monetary policy further continued to support both
highly rated and peripheral euro zone bonds.
Those expectations and Italy's reduced funding schedule are
seen fuelling demand at Rome's sale of up to 2.5 billion euros
of bonds maturing in 2024.
"Italian spreads still seem to be on a downtrend but taking
a broader look at the periphery as a whole the spread tightening
we've seen seems to have stagnated over the past weeks," said
Marius Daheim, chief strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
German Bund futures slipped 12 ticks to 141.58
while the 10-year cash yield was up 1.4 bps at 1.69 percent as
equities held near record highs. A 3.6 billion euro sale of
10-year debt by Germany had earlier met solid demand.
The market took in its stride news that German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD) had reached a deal to form a government, two
months after Merkel's landslide election victory.
"Although the SPD's (pending) vote means a 'Grand Coalition'
is not yet in the bag, ongoing progress toward this outcome is
entirely in line with market expectations and so should also
have little if any discernible near term impact," Rabobank
strategists said in a note.