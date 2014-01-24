LONDON Jan 24 German Bund futures pushed higher
on Friday, tracking gains overnight in U.S. Treasuries after
weak U.S. and China data triggered concerns about global growth.
Weaker stock markets also underscored the still-fragile
nature of the global economic recovery, supporting demand for
higher-rated government debt.
"The squeeze higher (in Bunds) from yesterday continues with
U.S. yields (falling) and it may be to do with economic concerns
after the China and U.S. data yesterday. Cashflows are quite
positive next week and it seems the(Bund) market is a bit
short," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 28 ticks up at 142.32
compared with 142.04 at Thursday's close. French bond futures
also headed higher, last 15 ticks up at 133.64 ahead
of an expected review of the country's ratings by Moody's.