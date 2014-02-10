* Portugal plans 10-year debt sale - Diario Economico
* Portugal aims to capitalise on investor hunger for yield
* Successful sale could bring Lisbon closer to bailout exit
By Marius Zaharia and Joshua Franklin
LONDON, Feb 10 Portuguese bond yields rose on
Monday after a newspaper said Lisbon planned to launch a 10-year
bond via syndication this week in a further step towards
regaining regular debt market access.
Diario Economico said the sale was planned for Wednesday.
Officials at the IGCP debt agency were not immediately available
for comment.
Portugal aims to exit a 78 billion euro ($106.22 billion)
EU/IMF bailout later this year and investor demand at such debt
sales will be seen as a measure of the Lisbon's ability to
secure funding without an international safety net.
Capitalising on a pick-up in growth expectations, Portugal
sold 3.25 billion euros in five-year bonds on Jan. 9, drawing
demand of more than 11 billion. The strong sale was a catalyst
for this year's strong rally in Portuguese bonds.
Speaking at a Reuters summit, Portuguese Deputy Prime
Minister Paulo Portas said the economy may grow more than the
government's initial 0.8 percent forecast this year. It would be
the first year of growth since 2010, when Portugal sank into its
worst recession since the 1970s.
Portuguese 10-year yields were up 6 basis
points at 5.04 percent, with the bonds underperforming their
euro zone peers as investors made room in their books for the
new bonds, traders said.
They were slightly above January's 3-1/2 year low of 4.81
percent, but still one percentage point below end-2013 levels.
"Portugal ... was able to refinance itself in the market in
January with a certain degree of success. I think it's not the
worst strategy to continue to test the market as early as
possible," said Christian Lenk, strategist at DZ Bank.
"Investors are still very hungry for yield."
QUESTION MARKS
Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP, said a successful sale
could lead to a further fall in yields in the near term, but
this would not necessarily mean Lisbon was out of the woods.
"There are some question marks still," Tyson said. "They had
shown signs of austerity fatigue in the past, they had reforms
blocked by the constitutional court and there's a risk of
(deflation) ... which would keep debt on an upward trend."
Another worry, he said, was that the Portuguese debt market
faced increased volatility during the most intense days of a
sell-off in emerging markets at the end of January. Junk-rated
Portugal is still not part of the major European bond indexes
and its investor base includes investment funds exposed mainly
to emerging markets.
Tyson expected Portugal to sell 3.5 billion euros if it the
sale went ahead. Newedge analyst Annalisa Piazza expected
Portugal to issue 2 billion euros. Portugal's 2013 debt issuance
target is 11-13 billion euros.
Elsewhere, Italian yields rose slightly to
3.70 percent as data showed industrial output unexpectedly fell
for the first time in four months in December.
German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, fell 0.7 bps to 1.657 percent.