LONDON, April 2 Greek 10-year bond yields fell to new four-year lows on Wednesday, with investor appetite increasing after its international lenders agreed to release the next tranche of its bailout programme.

Encouraged by falling bond yields, Greece is considering ending its four-year exclusion from bond markets by selling 1.5 billion-2 billion euros of five-year bonds in a test issue in the first half of the year.

On Tuesday, Austria's finance minister Michael Spindelegger said Greece may not need another bailout.

Greek 10-year yields were last 7 basis points lower on the day at 6.404 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Geddie)