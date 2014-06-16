* German 10-year yields fall 3 bps
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 16 Top-rated euro zone bonds pushed
higher on Monday as concerns over escalating violence in Iraq
drove investors to seek safe havens, though gains were limited
before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.
Financial markets were unsettled after Sunni insurgents
seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in northwestern Iraq on
Sunday after heavy fighting, solidifying their grip on the north
after a lightning offensive that threatens to split Iraq.
German Bund futures rose 32 ticks on the day to
145.77 with yields on 10-year Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone
lending, 3 basis points lower at 1.35 percent.
Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds were down by a similar
amount.
"The geopolitical risk (from Iraq) is the main factor
supporting core govvies (government bonds) but I don't think it
will go far as we have the FOMC meeting looming which means
markets will be a bit cautious," said KBC strategist Piet
Lammens.
"The market is positioned for a rather dovish interest rates
path going forward so there are some risks the Fed will try to
make the market less complacent."
DIFFERENT PATHS
Higher oil prices due to instability in Iraq could hamper
global growth and this is likely to figure in the Fed's two-day
policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
It is widely expected to keep steadily reducing its massive
bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion per month but investors are
keen for any hints on when it might begin raising rates. Markets
expect the U.S. central bank to start hiking interest rates a
year from now.
Any hints the Fed might hike rates earlier than anticipated
could push bond yields higher, though the impact on euro zone
bonds will be tempered by the European Central Bank's recent
policy easing measures.
Bunds continued to outperform their U.S. Treasuries, with
the two-year U.S. T-note yield premium over German counterparts
at its highest in seven years at 43 basis points, highlighting
the divergence in money policy between the Fed and the ECB.
Bunds outpaced UK gilts too after Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney stunned financial markets by saying rates could rise
sooner than they had expected.
"We recommend investors sell five-year gilts and buy
five-year Bunds, reflecting diverging policy expectations
between the BoE and the ECB," RIA Capital Markets strategist
Nick Stamenkovic said.
The ECB policy outlook also supported most peripheral euro
zone bonds though they lagged Bunds.
Traders were also looking at developments in euro zone money
markets after the overnight bank-to-bank lending Eonia rate
fixed at a fresh record low on Friday, expecting it to
fall into negative territory with surplus cash in the banking
system set to jump this week.
The amount of cash euro zone banks have beyond what they
need for their day-to-day operations and the ECB
slashing its overnight deposit rate below zero a week ago are
key factors holding short-term rates near zero.
The excess liquidity is predicted to rise this week above
200 billion euros ($272 billion), from just over 112 billion
euros, when the ECB stops withdrawing cash to neutralise the
effect of the bond purchases it made at the height of the debt
crisis.
Many in the market expect Eonia to fix in negative territory
this week for the first time ever - effectively meaning some
banks will pay to lend other banks their cash overnight - but
some said it might be short-lived because sustained negative
rates would drive out money market funds.
"Low short-rates for too long could be a harmful environment
for money market funds and unsecured lending volumes could
suffer, increasing the fragmentation (in the euro zone banking
system)," Nordea strategists said in a note.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
