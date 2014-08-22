* Fed, ECB seen dovish but no promises expected
* Bund yields below 1 pct, other EZ yields also at historic
lows
* No expectations of higher yields in the near term
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 22 German Bund yields held below 1
percent on Friday, with investors anticipating that central
bankers gathering for an annual conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, would signal they are in no rush to either tighten or
loosen monetary policy.
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen is likely to reiterate a
view expressed last month that there is significant
under-utilisation of labour resources. Those comments prompted
markets to push back the timing of an interest rate hike.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is under
pressure to use his last remaining tool -- printing money -- to
tackle near-zero inflation and lift a stagnating economy, but he
is not expected to show any urgency in that regard.
The ECB cut all its interest rates in June and will offer up
to 1 trillion euros of cheap four-year loans to banks
(TLTROs)from September. Draghi has said he wants to see the
results of these measures before taking new steps.
"Slow growth ahead ... will keep hopes up that the ECB will
start a full-scale QE programme," said Suvi Kosonen, an analyst
at Nordea, referring to quantitative easing, the technical term
for central bank asset purchases.
"Draghi will most likely stay dovish, but we expect no
promises of new measures at this point with the TLTROs still
about to materialise. So no 'whatever it takes' 2.0 coming up
today."
German 10-year Bund yields were 0.7 basis
points lower at 0.986 percent.
They breached 1 percent for the first time a week ago after
a raft of poor euro zone data and on the back of concerns over
the impact of economic sanctions imposed by the West and Russia
on each other over the conflict in Ukraine.
FLIPPING FRESH COINS
Other euro zone yields also held relatively steady around
historic lows. Spanish and Italian
yields were flat at 2.39 percent and 2.58 percent respectively.
Such low borrowing costs for countries which have a combined
debt of 3 trillion euros, are struggling to grow and have no
inflation raise questions about the sustainability of a
two-year-old rally sparked by Draghi's promise in 2012 to do
whatever it takes to save the euro.
Some observers such as the Bank for International
Settlements, which is known as the central bank of central
banks, see the rally as a potential bubble which might burst
once money gets more expensive, especially in the United States.
But a weak correlation between Spanish and Italian yields
with their U.S. counterparts is reassuring.
link.reuters.com/jyw62w
The ECB's stance also helps the euro zone bond market to
decouple from the one across the Atlantic.
"In essence, growth and inflation surprises would help
sovereign credit risk through supporting debt sustainability,
while the absence of growth and inflation will spur further ECB
accommodation," Societe Generale rate strategist Ciaran O' Hagan
said in a note.
"So heads, prices rise and tails, yields fall."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphic by Monica Ulmanu; Editing
by Gareth Jones)