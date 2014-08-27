* German consumer confidence slips, Italy to revise GDP
* Bund yields below 0.90 percent, Euribor rates seen falling
* Germany's Schaeuble says Draghi comments
'over-interpreted'
LONDON, Aug 27 German Bund yields reached record
lows on Wednesday, as further evidence of the region's faltering
economy fed market expectations for more European Central Bank
stimulus.
Weaker-than-expected consumer confidence in Germany drove
the market, together with comments from Italy's economy minister
that Rome must lower its economic growth forecast.
In a bid to tackle the euro zone's economic malaise, ECB
President Mario Draghi on Friday appeared to shift the bank's
policy response towards growth. Crucially for investors, he left
the door open for a large-scale programme of asset purchases
known as quantitative easing (QE).
"When the ...(euro zone's) largest economy is falling
behind, this is very much increasing the chances of the ECB
heading for further monetary measures, above all QE," said DZ
Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
German Bund futures climbed to record highs of
151.47, up 65 ticks on the day. Ten 10-year cash Bund yields
fell to a record low of 0.896 percent, having
dropped over 100 bps since the start of the year.
Spanish and Italian bond yields
both fell to record lows for the third consecutive day to 2.087
percent and 2.346 percent, respectively.
With Draghi particularly concerned about the decline in
market expectations for inflation, the latest consumer price
data for Germany due on Thursday and then for the entire euro
zone on Friday will be closely watched.
'ALL THE RIGHT NOISES'
Only a handful of strategists expect the ECB to announce
further policy action at its meeting next week, but one trader
said investors will be "hoping for all the right noises".
Brokers say large volumes of options are being purchased by
investors betting that Euribor rates, the benchmark for euro
zone bank-to-bank lending, will fall in the coming months as a
result of ECB rates cuts or a surge in spare cash in the system.
In a note to clients, JPMorgan said it expected the ECB to
cut rates at next week's meeting and reduce the interest it
plans to charge on a new set of emergency loans (TLTROs) it will
make available to banks next month.
But there is room for disappointment for those hoping for
more easing. Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
a newspaper on Wednesday that Draghi's comments had been
"over-interpreted", particularly in reference to fiscal policy
playing a greater role in promoting growth.
Austrian bond yields dipped 5 bps to 1.13
percent after a report late on Tuesday that Austria's
conservative People's Party had picked Economy Minister Reinhold
Mitterlehner to replace Michael Spindelegger as party leader.
Spindelegger resigned unexpectedly in a row over tax reform.
He refused to cut taxes unless the cuts could be financed
without new levies.
His departure comes amid a political battle in Europe over
whether belt-tightening has gone too far at the expense of
economic growth. The same clash forced a government reshuffle in
France this week.
"There are the shifts we are seeing in Europe from both
fiscal and monetary policy makers," said Simon Smith, chief
economist at FXPro.
"ECB President Draghi was more pointed on deflation risks
last week, whilst we have seen a more vocal push against the
austerity policies of the past, most recently from France."
