* Investors position for Thursday's ECB meeting * EZ manufacturing growth slowest in over a year * Coeure says ECB ready to adjust policy * Ukraine blames Russia as rebels regain ground (Adds data, updates prices) By John Geddie LONDON, Sept 1 Low-rated euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday as data showing tepid growth in manufacturing fuelled speculation the ECB would renew support for the bloc's faltering economy at its meeting on Thursday. Policymakers and national leaders joined calls over the weekend for ECB president Mario Draghi to ease policy further, although many think Draghi will favour words rather than action this week as he waits for existing measures to take effect. Concerns about the economy rose on Monday after data showed euro zone manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in over a year in August, as new orders dwindled and factories suffered amid rising tensions in Ukraine. "Investors are positioning themselves for a dovish ECB meeting," said Alessandro Giansanti, rates strategist at ING. Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds were 3 basis points lower at 2.41 and 3.20 percent respectively, while Greek equivalents were 8 bps lower at 5.78 percent. Spanish yields inched down 1 bp to 2.23 percent. Banks including JP Morgan, Nomura and RBS are calling for the ECB to cut interest rates this week, with some expecting Draghi to lower the charges on emergency loans (TLTROs) that will be made available to banks for the first time this month. Others will be keeping a close ear out for more readiness to launch a broad-based quantitative easing (QE) asset purchase programme, which Draghi hinted at in a speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug 22. "An aggressive verbal intervention, signaling a greater willingness to embark into a QE program is necessary to validate Draghi's (Jackson Hole) speech," said Deutsche Bank in its weekly bond market strategy note. ECB sources told Reuters last week that new action on Thursday was unlikely but not impossible, and that the barrier to QE was still "very high". But as the euro zone's outlook dims, many are betting that the ECB will eventually be forced to use all the tools in its armoury. Deutsche Bank estimates the market is currently pricing in a 50 to 70 percent probability of an unlimited QE programme. INTO THE QUAGMIRE ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB was ready to adjust policy further if needed and boost bank liquidity, in an essay published in Greek newspaper Ta Nea on Saturday. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reiterated on Sunday calls for the ECB to go "further" in tackling the problem of an overvalued euro. Valls said the ECB's decision in June to cut interest rates was a "strong signal" but more was needed. Draghi's remarks at Jackson Hole, however, have appeared to raise the ire of some politicians, pointing to divisions at the heart of Europe's establishment. German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel called Draghi to voice her discontent over his comments that proposed a greater emphasis on fiscal stimulus over austerity in order to boost growth in Europe. A German government spokesman denied Der Spiegel's account of the call. "Europe is sinking ever deeper into the quagmire, be that on the economic, military or political fronts. Yet the policy responses show little evidence of the decisive leadership that is needed," said Ciaran O'Hagan, strategist at Societe Generale. German 10-year bond yields were flat at 0.88 percent on Monday, just off record lows of 0.867 percent hit last week, as the latest chapter of the conflict in Ukraine kept up demand for safe-haven assets. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on Monday of "direct and open aggression" which he said had radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces suffer major reverses in the war with pro-Moscow separatists. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called on Sunday for immediate negotiations on the "statehood" of southern and eastern Ukraine, blamed Kiev's leadership for refusing to enter into direct political talks with the separatists. (Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)