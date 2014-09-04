LONDON, Sept 4 German Bund futures erased gains
on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said markets should not expect further interest rate cuts.
Bund futures last traded 6 ticks lower at 150.78,
off the day's high of 151.49.
"The market is reacting to the comments about having reached
the lower bound, that he is signalling that this is the end of
the rate cuts. That's leading to some profit taking," one trader
said.
Ten-year German yields were last 0.5 basis
points higher at 0.96 percent, off earlier lows of 0.904
percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)