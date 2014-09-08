(Updates prices, adds analyst, trader comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 8 Spanish bonds underperformed euro
zone peers on Monday, with some traders and analysts saying that
Scotland's looming independence vote could reignite a similar
separatist bid in Spain's Catalonia region.
A weekend poll showing the pro-Scottish independence camp
with a lead only 10 days before the Sept. 18 referendum served
to rattle sterling currency and money markets.
Euro zone bonds have so far paid little heed to the Scottish
referendum, but some traders and analysts said the potential
ripple effects in other European countries were prompting a
little profit-taking in Spanish bonds after their sharp rally
last week in the wake of European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts.
Spanish 10-year yields were 3 basis points
higher at 2.09 percent, off the record low of 2.05 percent hit
last week. Italian equivalents were up by 1 basis point at 2.28
percent, within sight of an record low of 2.255
percent.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said that a Catalan movement to break away from Spain
could gain encouragement from a victory for Scotland's "Yes"
campaign.
"The consequences in Europe could be bad," he said.
Many in the market, however, expect any profit-taking in
peripheral euro zone bonds to be modest, with yields expected to
resume their downward trend as the ECB's openness to large-scale
bond purchases spurs investors into riskier assets to maximise
returns.
Yields on Portuguese and Greek bonds, the highest in the
euro zone, were 1 basis point lower at 3.08 percent
and 5.58 percent respectively.
"We're seeing a bit of a setback (in Spain and Italy) coming
on the back of the very strong rally that we've seen towards the
end of last week, but I think the setback will be short-lived
and will be seen as a buying opportunity," Commerzbank
strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"The overriding hunt for yield remains, given all the ECB
support that is now in the pipeline that will ultimately push
peripheral spreads lower still."
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.05 percent,
raised the penalty for banks keeping money overnight in central
bank deposits to 0.2 percent and unveiled plans for an
asset-backed securities and covered bond purchase scheme.
President Mario Draghi also left the door open to bond
purchases with newly printed money, a tool known as quantitative
easing, or QE, though questions remain over German resistance to
such a step.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John
Stonestreet and David Goodman)