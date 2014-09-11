* Latest survey shows 53 pct of Scots against UK split
* Poll eases worry UK split could inspire Spain's Catalans
* Spanish yields reverse some of this week's rise
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 11 Spanish bond yields fell on
Thursday after a poll showed a majority of Scots plan to vote
against independence, easing some concerns a breakaway Scotland
could embolden a similar bid by Spain's wealthy Catalonia
region.
A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots
intend to vote against splitting away from the 300-year union
with the UK. The poll, carried out by the Survation on behalf of
the Daily Record newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote
yes to the split.
Although the circumstances in Scotland are different from
those in Catalonia, where a planned referendum for November is
not recognised by the government in Madrid, investors had been
unnerved by the potential fallout were the Scots to secede.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 6 basis
points down at 2.22 percent, reversing some of this week's 20
bps rise after a weekend poll showed sharp gains by pro-Scottish
independence parties.
"In general as the polls regarding Scotland were turning
there was quite a bit of risk aversion being built in in quite a
few markets and that's no exception in Spain," said Peter
Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy at RBC Capital
Markets.
"Today what we're seeing is a reversal (after the latest
poll), we've seen it in sterling and we are it in Spain as
well."
Some in the market said the rise in yields this week had
been overdone with Catalonia providing a pretext by investors to
book profits after last week's fall in Spanish and other euro
zone bond yields to record lows.
Others remained wary as Catalonia - which accounts for 20
percent of Spain's national wealth - celebrates its national day
on Thursday.
GREEK EXCHANGE
Elsewhere in peripheral euro zone bonds, Italian 10-year
yields were 3 bps lower at 2.39 percent before the
sale of up to 7 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year
bonds many in the market expect to meet solid demand. The
European Central Bank's latest monetary stimulus is seen drawing
investors looking to maximise returns from peripheral bonds that
still offer high yields relative to those in top-rated euro
zone bonds despite their slide last week to record lows.
"The auction will do well ... (Yield) Spreads between
peripherals and core bonds are still substantial. Clearly this
still offers some opportunities to grab yield," said Patrick
Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Focus was also on an offer by Greece to top up its recent
three- and five-year bonds by about 1 billion euros and exchange
them for outstanding T-bills instead of cash. The exchange offer
is part of a liability management programme by Athens aimed at
improving the functioning of the secondary bond market, boosting
liquidity and tightening spreads, a government official told
Reuters last month.
Greek 10-year yields were down 3 bps at 5.61
percent.
