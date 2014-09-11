* Latest survey shows 53 pct of Scots against UK split

* Poll eases worry UK split could inspire Spain's Catalans

* Spanish yields on track for biggest weekly rise since 2013 (Adds quotes, details on Catalonia)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 11 Spanish bond yields held steady on Thursday after a poll showed a majority of Scots planned to vote against independence in their Sept. 18 referendum, easing concern that a victory for secession would encourage a similar bid by Spain's Catalonia.

A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots intend to vote against ending their 300-year union with the UK. The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote for the split.

Circumstances in Scotland are different from those in Catalonia, where a referendum planned for November is not recognised by the government in Madrid. But investors had been unnerved by the potential fallout were the Scots to secede, driving its bond yields sharply up.

Some in the market remained cautious. Thousands of people in Catalonia - a region that accounts for 20 percent of Spain's national wealth - were preparing to pack the streets of Barcelona on Thursday to demand a vote on splitting from Spain.

Spanish 10-year yields were last unchanged on the day at 2.27 percent. They had fallen by as much as 7 bps earlier.

"There's a lot going on with the Scottish referendum and Spain has been very sensitive to what's happening in Scotland because of Catalonia and it remains so," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING.

Some analysts said they expected Spanish yields to keep fluctuating until the Scots vote.

"Should Scotland vote to remain part of the union with the rest of the United Kingdom, then nervousness on the markets is likely to dissipate quickly, as was the case at the European elections," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income strategist at DZ Bank.

"Long positions in bonds from European peripheral countries, Spain in particular, would then be more attractive. If Scotland decides differently, uncertainty is likely to reach new peaks."

GREEK EXCHANGE

Elsewhere in peripheral euro zone bonds, Italian 10-year yields were a touch lower at 2.41 percent as the market absorbed 6.96 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds auctioned earlier at record low yields for Rome.

Analysts said the European Central Bank's expansionary stance supported demand from investors looking to maximise returns from bonds in the euro zone periphery, which offer higher yields than top-rated euro zone bonds.

"(Yield) Spreads between peripherals and core bonds are still substantial. Clearly, this still offers some opportunities to grab yield," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

Focus was also on an offer by Greece to top up its recent three- and five-year bonds by about 1 billion euros and exchange them for outstanding T-bills instead of cash. The exchange offer is part of a liability management programme by Athens aimed at improving the functioning of the secondary bond market, boosting liquidity and tightening spreads, a government official told Reuters last month.

Greek 10-year yields were down 4 bps at 5.61 percent. (Editing by Dominic Evans, Larry King)