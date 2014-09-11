* Latest survey shows 53 pct of Scots against UK split
* Poll eases worry UK split could inspire Spain's Catalans
* Spanish yields on track for biggest weekly rise since 2013
(Adds quotes, details on Catalonia)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 11 Spanish bond yields held steady
on Thursday after a poll showed a majority of Scots planned to
vote against independence in their Sept. 18 referendum, easing
concern that a victory for secession would encourage a similar
bid by Spain's Catalonia.
A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots
intend to vote against ending their 300-year union with the UK.
The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record
newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote for the split.
Circumstances in Scotland are different from those in
Catalonia, where a referendum planned for November is not
recognised by the government in Madrid. But investors had been
unnerved by the potential fallout were the Scots to secede,
driving its bond yields sharply up.
Some in the market remained cautious. Thousands of people in
Catalonia - a region that accounts for 20 percent of Spain's
national wealth - were preparing to pack the streets of
Barcelona on Thursday to demand a vote on splitting from Spain.
Spanish 10-year yields were last unchanged on the day at
2.27 percent. They had fallen by as much as 7 bps
earlier.
"There's a lot going on with the Scottish referendum and
Spain has been very sensitive to what's happening in Scotland
because of Catalonia and it remains so," said Alessandro
Giansanti, a strategist at ING.
Some analysts said they expected Spanish yields to keep
fluctuating until the Scots vote.
"Should Scotland vote to remain part of the union with the
rest of the United Kingdom, then nervousness on the markets is
likely to dissipate quickly, as was the case at the European
elections," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income strategist at DZ
Bank.
"Long positions in bonds from European peripheral countries,
Spain in particular, would then be more attractive. If Scotland
decides differently, uncertainty is likely to reach new peaks."
GREEK EXCHANGE
Elsewhere in peripheral euro zone bonds, Italian 10-year
yields were a touch lower at 2.41 percent as the
market absorbed 6.96 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year
bonds auctioned earlier at record low yields for Rome.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's expansionary
stance supported demand from investors looking to maximise
returns from bonds in the euro zone periphery, which offer
higher yields than top-rated euro zone bonds.
"(Yield) Spreads between peripherals and core bonds are
still substantial. Clearly, this still offers some opportunities
to grab yield," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Focus was also on an offer by Greece to top up its recent
three- and five-year bonds by about 1 billion euros and exchange
them for outstanding T-bills instead of cash. The exchange offer
is part of a liability management programme by Athens aimed at
improving the functioning of the secondary bond market, boosting
liquidity and tightening spreads, a government official told
Reuters last month.
Greek 10-year yields were down 4 bps at 5.61
percent.
(Editing by Dominic Evans, Larry King)