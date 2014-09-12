LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish bond yields edged up for
a fifth straight day on Friday, on track for their biggest
weekly rise since mid-2013 on investor nervousness that Catalan
separatists could gain momentum from Scotland's independence
bid.
Hundreds of thousands of people in wealthy Catalonia packed
the streets of Barcelona on Thursday to demand the right to vote
on a split from Spain, their ambitions boosted by next week's
referendum in Scotland that could see it split from the United
Kingdom.
Circumstances in Scotland are different from those in
Catalonia, where a referendum planned for November is not
recognised by the government in Madrid. But investors have been
unnerved by the potential ripple effect a successful Scottish
independence vote would have on Catalonia -- which accounts for
20 percent of Spain's national wealth -- prompting some to trim
exposure to the country's bonds.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis
points up at 2.34 percent, reversing most of last week's fall
triggered by the European Central Bank's surprise monetary
stimulus package. They have risen about 30 basis points over the
week, on course for its biggest weekly rise since mid-June 2013.
"By relatively weak ... but nonetheless quite real
(association) the Scottish referendum process is giving rise to
concerns about Catalonia," said Lars Peter Lilleore, chief
income analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"That historical problem could flare up again and for
investors especially in the nothern part of Europe that adds a
little bit of uncertainty that they don't think is compatible
with the low yields in Spanish (government bonds)."
FED WATCH
Many expect trade in Spanish bonds to remain skittish ahead
of the Scottish referendum and as they eye developments in
Catalonia, where the regional government has called a
non-binding referendum on Nov. 9 over whether it should become a
separate state. The Madrid government says the vote is illegal
and cannot go ahead.
"We do not expect the rhetoric to get any softer in the next
few weeks, neither in Madrid nor in Barcelona. As a result
headline risk remains substantial going forward and so does the
risk of a temporary Spanish government bond sell-off," RBS
strategists said in a note.
Yields on other euro zone bonds, particulary higher-rated
ones, were also higher on Friday with focus turning to U.S.
retail sales data due later in the that analysts say could fuel
an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing, were 2 bps up at 1.02 percent with other core
yields up by a similar amount.
Investors are convinced a Fed meeting next Wednesday will
rubberstamp a shift towards higher interest rates next year
suggested by a study by researchers from the U.S. central bank
this week.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)