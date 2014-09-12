LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish 10-year yields hit a three-week high on Friday as strong U.S. retail sales data exacerbated a sell-off triggered by concerns that Scotland's independence referendum was emboldening Catalan separatists.

Other euro zone bonds also sold off in the wake of weaker U.S. Treasuries as the improvement in retail sales in August strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve might hike rates earlier than expected.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 11 basis points to 2.42 percent, the highest in three weeks, according to Reuters data. Italian and Irish equivalents rose 4-8 bps to day's highs of 2.50 and 1.87 percent respectively, while German Bund yields rose 5 bps to a one-month high of 1.097 percent.

"With no clear direction for euro zone bonds, the correlation with U.S. Treasuries has become more important," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING.

"For Spain, what happens in the Scotland independence referendum is having an impact. Spain is a bit of a different story, because there is a lot of sensitivity to what is happening in Scotland around the referendum." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by John Geddie)