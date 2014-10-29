LONDON Oct 29 Italian government borrowing costs edged lower on Wednesday, leading a rally in low-rated euro zone bonds, after the European Commission gave a tentative thumbs-up to its 2015 budget.

Italy, like France, has been campaigning for Brussels to afford them greater fiscal flexibility in order to nurture fragile economic growth, although their original budget proposals had to be tweaked.

Strategists said the European Commission's announcement late on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans that breached EU rules brought relief to investors.

"In an environment like this where we are lacking demand, there are more and more doubts about Germany's austerity-driven stance," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

"The market appears more open to giving these countries some room to breath."

Ten-year Italian yields dropped 4 basis points to 2.51 percent in early trading. The Spanish equivalents, which tend to trade in lock step with Italy, also dropped 4 bps to 2.11 percent.

Investor appetite for Italian debt remains tempered by questions over its banking sector, however, after the country fared the worst in the ECB's stress tests.

Italy's Monte dei Paschi may seek to delay repaying hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet as it explores strategic options that could include a merger, chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the periphery, Greek 10-year yields fell 12 bps to 7.46 percent, while Portugal's were 2 bps lower at 3.35 percent.

In France, where there had also been concerns about its budget negotiations, 10-year yields fell 1 bp to 1.27 percent .

Strategists said the price action had been slightly exacerbated by low volumes with many investors choosing to sit on their hands ahead of announcement from the U.S Federal Reserve later on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying stimulus while restating its willingness to wait before hiking interest rates.

"Amid the latest market turmoil and uncertainty about the market reaction to the end of QE3 we believe the FOMC will opt for a cautious approach and not dropping the assurance that key interest rates will remain close to zero for some time yet," Commerzbank said in its morning note.

German 10-year bond yields - the benchmark for euro zone markets - were unchanged at 0.87 percent ahead of an auction of 10-year paper on Wednesday. (Editing by Alison Williams)