* Fed ends bond-buying, shows confidence in U.S. recovery

* Spain Oct inflation minus 0.2 pct; German inflation at 1300 GMT

* Italy sells up to 7.25 billion euros of bonds (Updates with German states inflation data, new comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 30 Bund yields fell on Thursday as deflation worries in the euro zone, underscored by figures from Spain and Germany, trumped the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its bond-buying programme with a positive note on the economic outlook.

Spanish consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in October compared with a decline of 0.3 percent in the previous month. While in line with expectations, the fact the figure held below zero reinforces bets the European Central Bank may have to ease monetary policy even further.

German data is due at 1300 GMT, but inflation numbers from regional states throughout the day pointed to a subdued overall reading. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state, inflation eased to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. central bank dropped a reference to labour market slack as "significant", in a show of confidence on the economy.

It also largely dismissed recent market volatility, dimming European growth and low inflation as unlikely to undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals.

As a result, yields on U.S. Treasuries rose roughly 4 basis points on Wednesday, while short-term interest rate futures suggested markets had brought forward their Fed rate hike expectations to September from October next year.

German 10-year Bund yields, which often take their cue from moves in U.S. Treasuries because both share safe-haven benchmark status, did not replicate the move. They were last 4 basis points lower at 0.85 percent.

"The price action ... has been driven by European data, specifically the below consensus inflation reading from the German states," said Patrick O'Donnell, fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

U.S. T-note yields fell as well on Thursday, last trading down 2 bps at 2.30 percent.

The ECB has just launched a programme of buying covered bonds and asset backed securities, and several sources have said it is considering buying corporate bonds to inject more money into the sluggish economy. Many in financial markets expect the ECB to eventually start buying government bonds.

National German inflation data is expected to show a 0.9 percent rise, which should contribute to an overall figure for the euro zone of 0.4 percent, well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

Figures for the region are due on Friday at 1000 GMT.

ITALIAN PREMIUM

Italy issued 7.2 billion euros of floating rate notes linked to euro zone inflation, as well as five- and 10-year conventional bonds.

Demand was in line with previous auctions, but the five-year yield rose slightly, reflecting the recent weakness in Italian bonds following news that nine domestic banks failed the ECB's stress tests.

Rome has also been criticised for the slow pace of economic reforms needed to boost growth and ease a 2 trillion euro debt burden. Italy's economy is in recession and is one of the underperformers in the region. Spain's expanded by 0.5 percent in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday.

Italian 10-year yields were up 4 basis points at 2.54 percent on Thursday.

"We see (yields) drifting higher until we get some kind of intervention from the ECB," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING.

Greek 10-year yields rose back above 8 percent, with traders citing ongoing worries over the prospect of early elections next year. (Editing by Catherine Evans)