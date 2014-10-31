LONDON Oct 31 Peripheral European government bond yields fell on Friday as a surprise decision by the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus saw investors pile into riskier assets.

Japan's central bank, worried that inflation is not heading towards its 2 percent target, will accelerate purchases of government bonds and of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.

"Japan's move gives investors some relief knowing that central banks are still there. Now that the Fed has ended QE3 we have another central bank coming in quite aggressively," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

The yield on 10-year German government bonds, the euro zone benchmark, fell 1 basis point to 0.84 percent at 0812 GMT. Yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell by 5 and 6 basis points respectively, while Greece led with a 22 basis-point decline.

The narrowing of peripheral spreads over Bunds reverses the widening seen on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the end of its programme of quantitative easing.

The spread between Italy and Spain narrowed to below 30 basis points, from a multi-year high above 40 basis points at the start of the week.

Analysts at UniCredit said about 29 billion euros in bond and coupon repayments from Spain might cause Spanish bonds to outperform their Italian counterparts, leading to a widening of the yield spread between the two. The widening could be temporary, however, as Spain is due to issue bonds next week while Italy is not.

With the Fed stopping its purchases of government bonds and the BOJ increasing, the European Central Bank's stance on sovereign debt, and when it might start buying it, returns to the spotlight.

Euro zone flash inflation data due at 1000 GMT will provide the next indicator of whether the ECB might feel compelled to step up its support for the bloc's beleaguered economy.

The consensus is for an annual 0.4 percent, up from a 0.3 percent in September, but a weaker-than-expected reading for German inflation on Thursday has the market braced for a potentially lower number.

"The inflation data due out today is likely to be quite lacklustre, increasing the probability that the ECB will act to boost its balance sheet to counter deflationary tendencies in the euro zone," said DZ Bank's Lenk.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)