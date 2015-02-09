(Writes through)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 9 Greek financial markets sank
further on Monday after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a
speech showing little intention of sticking to the terms of the
international bailout keeping Greece afloat.
Other European markets also felt some limited selling
pressure due to concerns about Greece, which had its credit
rating cut by Standard & Poor's on Friday.
An index of Greek banking stocks fell almost 10
percent close to record lows, pushing the Athens bourse's main
index nearly to the lowest levels since the country's
2012 debt restructuring. Government bond yields
rose by up to 3.7 percentage points, with three year yields
nearing 22 percent.
Having returned home empty-handed from a week-long European
tour in search for allies, Tsipras laid out a list of measures
to reverse the austerity imposed by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund and vowed not to extend the current
bailout deal.
Addressing parliament for the first time after his hard left
Syriza party won elections last month, he said he would instead
seek a bridge loan in the next two weeks to keep Greece afloat.
"The possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone has
increased with this speech from 35 percent to 50 percent," said
Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis warned that the euro would
collapse if Greece were to leave the shared currency.
There was little sign that EU capitals were willing to
accept a reversal of Greek austerity measures or to extend loans
that would buy time to negotiate with Athens. The market
pressure on them to ease their stance was limited also.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were up
only 3-6 bps on the day but remained close to their troughs,
with investors finding comfort in the fact that the European
Central Bank will start buying government bonds next month.
Other defence mechanisms, such as the European Stability
Mechanism bailout fund and the Outright Monetary Transactions
ECB intervention scheme in troubled, but reforming markets
helped insulate the rest of Europe for now.
"Part of the problem is both sides feel emboldened. Greece
is in a better economic situation than it was before ... and the
government has a strong mandate from the people to change," said
Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"But the EU is emboldened too because there are a lot more
backstops than before .. .and you can see the contagion is so
much smaller. If both sides feel more emboldened it makes it
more difficult to negotiate."
COLLISION
It was not just financial markets pressuring Greece to stick
to the commitments attached to the 240 billion euros worth of
EU/IMF loans. The ECB said it would stop accepting Greek debt in
return for funding from Wednesday, forcing local banks to seek
more expensive emergency lending from the Greek central bank.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's cut Greece's sovereign debt
rating to B- from B, warning that liquidity restraints on local
banks would limit the time the new government has to clinch a
deal with its creditors. Moody's placed its Caa1 rating on
review for downgrade.
Piraeus Bank was down 11 percent, Eurobank
fell 9 percent and the National Bank of Greece
dropped 7.5 percent.
Greek 10-year government bond yields rose 88
basis points to 11.33 percent.
"There is a widespread concern about the outcome of this
collision the Greek government is heading to with Europe," said
Beta Securities trader Takis Zamanis. "Both sides seem not to
move from their positions and this increases the risk".
Yields on top-rated German 10-year Bunds,
which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 4
basis points to 0.34 percent.
RBS rate strategist Marco Brancolini said there was a 40
percent chance that Bund yields could turn negative this year as
investors seek shelter from the Greek market fallout.
"Turbulence from Greece helps Bunds to perform and
accelerates the fall in yields towards zero," he said.
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott and John Geddie in
London and Angeliki Koutandou in Athens; editing by Anna
Willard)