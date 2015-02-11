LONDON Feb 11 Portuguese yields edged higher on Wednesday, with investors making room for a sale of 10-year bonds, which is likely to attract strong demand as the prospect of ECB purchases eases the impact of Greece's anti-bailout stance.

Portugal will offer up to 1.25 billion euros at an auction, with yields in the secondary market having risen almost half a percentage point in the past week as a policy stand-off between Athens and European institutions raised concerns that Greece might eventually be forced out of the euro zone.

But that rise should be enough to catch the eye of yield hunters who expect next month's launch of a European Central Bank programme to buy around 1 trillion euros of government bonds to floor borrowing costs across the bloc.

While the new Greek government's reversal of measures agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as part of its bailout has hammered the markets in Athens, contagion has so far been contained.

"We look for a smooth auction," Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

Portuguese 10-year yields were almost 3 basis points higher at 2.59 percent. They still remain close to last month's record lows of 2.11 percent.

A rise in yields before debt sales is common as investors sell bonds to make room in their books for the new paper. A dip in Spanish and Italian yields indicated ongoing investor demand for the euro zone's high-yielding debt.

The Greek market is expected to remain in a class of its own and face large swings as long as clashes between Greece and other European capitals continue.

Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis makes his debut meeting with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday when he will outline demands for an end to austerity and a renegotiation of Greece's debts to its European partners.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras easily won a vote of confidence on Tuesday and promised parliament that Greece will not return to the era of bailouts.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)