LONDON Feb 12 Italian bond futures fell on
Thursday after Greece and its euro zone creditors failed to
agree on a way forward on a new financing deal for the country,
and scheduled a new attempt for Monday.
After seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended in
the early hours of Thursday, euro zone finance ministers were
unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural
steps.
Italian BTP futures were down 29 ticks at 137.29 in
early trade. Concerns about Greece were, however, seen having
little impact on demand on a debt sale in Rome later in the day
as contagion to other peripheral euro zone countries is seen as
being contained for now by the European Central Bank's bond
buying programme.
German Bund futures, the euro zone market's safe
haven, were 17 ticks higher at 158.78.
