By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 16 Nervous investors sold off Greek
financial assets on Monday, but stocks held above pre-election
levels and borrowing costs below last week's peaks as
expectations of a new debt deal between Athens and its euro zone
partners persisted.
The euro also edged up on bets the currency bloc's finance
ministers can find common ground at talks that began at 1400
GMT.
The main Athens stock index fell around 4 percent to
860.25 points, holding above levels of around 840 before the
Jan. 25 election. On Friday, it rose to a two-month high of
912.85 points on anticipation of a debt deal.
Greece's short-term borrowing costs were up more than a
percentage point on the day but some 4.5 points below their
highest levels since the country's 2012 default.
That suggesting that investors, though nervous, were not
panicking.
"There is an underlying view that there has to be a
resolution (to the debt standoff), not least because Greece
apparently has little or no bargaining power," said John Bilton,
head of the global multi-asset strategy team at J.P. Morgan
Asset Management.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin hinted at a slight
easing of euro zone opposition to Greek requests for an end to
austerity and a new debt deal, saying Europe must respect the
political change in Athens. On arrival in Brussels, he urged the
Greeks to extend their current deal to allow time for talks.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he was
pessimistic about finding a solution. His Greek counterpart
Yanis Varoufakis said his government was not asking for a way
out of repaying the country's debt, but wanted a few months of
financial stability.
HALFWAY HOUSE, OR GREXIT?
The stakes are certainly high.
With Greece's current bailout due to expire on Feb 28, the
European Central Bank might soon have little choice but to halt
emergency funding for Greek banks - a move that could see Athens
barrel out of the currency bloc.
"I'm not too worried for now. I don't think that Germany can
afford to let Greece leave the euro zone, and the Greeks
themselves will have to compromise a little bit. So I think
we'll reach a halfway-house compromise," said Clairinvest fund
manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Economists surveyed by Reuters last week gave a one-in-four
chance of Greece leaving the currency area in 2015. This was the
highest probability collated in Reuters polls - even those taken
during the depths of the debt crisis in 2011-2012.
Ten-year Greek bond yields rose 37 basis points to 9.88
percent, just above a two-week low hit on Friday, while yields
on other low-rated debt were steady.
"Even though (Greece) ...has been dominating newspaper
headlines of late, causing many Cassandras to come forward and
forecast the worst, financial-market investors have been looking
decidedly relaxed," said DZ Bank analyst Christian Lenk.
The focus of investor concerns remains deposit outflows from
Greek banks. The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index
dropped 11.2 percent on Monday, with the ECB set to
review the limits on the emergency assistance it approves for
those banks on Wednesday.
