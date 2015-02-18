LONDON Feb 18 Yields on Greece and other lower-rated euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday on signs Greece may reach an agreement with its lenders and win some respite for its banks from the European Central Bank.

A Greek government spokesperson said Athens would ask on Wednesday for an extension to its loan agreement with the euro zone, which it distinguishes from its international bailout programme.

A source had told Reuters late on Tuesday that Athens planned to request an extension of up to six months of a loan agreement with the euro zone, on conditions to be negotiated.

This follows a collapse of negotiations on a new debt deal on Monday, which led to European Union finance ministers pressuring the country to remain in an international bailout programme rejected by its anti-austerity government.

The ECB is expected later in the day to approve emergency funding for Greek banks that have lost deposits at an unnerving rate, easing selling pressure on the country's assets.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 24 basis points to 10.38 percent, having climbed as much as 80 bps on Tuesday, while three-year yields were down more than a percentage point at 17.75 percent.

"The market is taking the view that an agreement between Greece and EU is more likely than not hence fears of a Greek exit have dissipated somewhat, so we're seeing appetite for riskier markets including peripherals," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.62 percent, 1.57 percent and 2.32 percent respectively.

Although the Greek crisis has so far had limited spillover to other peripheral euro zone markets largely due to the ECB's sovereign bond purchases due to start next month, the renewed spectre of a Grexit from the currency bloc had made for some nervousness, tempering the market's 2-1/2-year rally.

Spanish and Italian yields remain about half a percentage point above record lows hit in the aftermath of the ECB's Jan. 22 announce of a quantitative easing programme. Analysts expect the yields to resume their fall going into the ECB purchases in March.

"The market is clearly positioned for an environment whereby QE will diffuse any damage that could come from a deterioration of the Greek situation," said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at Citi.

"So when there's a bit of selloff, global portfolio managers are inclined to buy the dips because with the ECB coming to the market in March people are comfortable with being long periphery." (Editing by Hugh Lawson)