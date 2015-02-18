LONDON Feb 18 Yields on Greece and other
lower-rated euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday on signs Greece
may reach an agreement with its lenders and win some respite for
its banks from the European Central Bank.
A Greek government spokesperson said Athens would ask on
Wednesday for an extension to its loan agreement with the euro
zone, which it distinguishes from its international bailout
programme.
A source had told Reuters late on Tuesday that Athens
planned to request an extension of up to six months of a loan
agreement with the euro zone, on conditions to be negotiated.
This follows a collapse of negotiations on a new debt deal
on Monday, which led to European Union finance ministers
pressuring the country to remain in an international bailout
programme rejected by its anti-austerity government.
The ECB is expected later in the day to approve emergency
funding for Greek banks that have lost deposits at an unnerving
rate, easing selling pressure on the country's assets.
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 24 basis points to 10.38
percent, having climbed as much as 80 bps on
Tuesday, while three-year yields were down more than a
percentage point at 17.75 percent.
"The market is taking the view that an agreement between
Greece and EU is more likely than not hence fears of a Greek
exit have dissipated somewhat, so we're seeing appetite for
riskier markets including peripherals," said Nick Stamenkovic, a
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 4 basis
points lower at 1.62 percent, 1.57 percent
and 2.32 percent respectively.
Although the Greek crisis has so far had limited spillover
to other peripheral euro zone markets largely due to the ECB's
sovereign bond purchases due to start next month, the renewed
spectre of a Grexit from the currency bloc had made for some
nervousness, tempering the market's 2-1/2-year rally.
Spanish and Italian yields remain about half a percentage
point above record lows hit in the aftermath of the ECB's Jan.
22 announce of a quantitative easing programme. Analysts expect
the yields to resume their fall going into the ECB purchases in
March.
"The market is clearly positioned for an environment whereby
QE will diffuse any damage that could come from a deterioration
of the Greek situation," said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at
Citi.
"So when there's a bit of selloff, global portfolio managers
are inclined to buy the dips because with the ECB coming to the
market in March people are comfortable with being long
periphery."
