* Athens says to request loan extension on Wednesday
* Greek bonds, stocks advance modestly
* ECB expected to approve emergency lending for Greek banks
* Spanish, Portuguese, Italian yields fall
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 18 Yields on Greek and other
lower-rated euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday amid signs Greece
may reach an agreement with its lenders and win further respite
for its banks from the European Central Bank.
A Greek government spokesperson said Athens would ask on
Wednesday for an extension to its loan agreement with the euro
zone, which it distinguishes from its international bailout
programme.
A source had told Reuters late on Tuesday that Athens
planned to request an extension of up to six months on its loan
agreement with the euro zone, on conditions to be negotiated.
But European Union paymaster Germany says no such deal is on
offer and without financing Greece will run out cash by the end
of March.
EU finance ministers have been pushing Greece to remain in
the international bailout programme, which was rejected by its
anti-austerity government at talks that broke down on Monday.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German
magazine he was working with the head of the finance ministers,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, to extend the bailout until the summer.
ECB policymakers were divided at a meeting on Wednesday on
whether to allow more emergency funding for Greek banks that
have lost deposits at an unnerving rate.
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 22 basis points to 10.40
percent, having climbed as much as 80 bps on
Tuesday, while three-year yields were down more than a
percentage point at 17.66 percent.
"The market is taking the view that an agreement between
Greece and EU is more likely than not, hence fears of a Greek
exit have dissipated somewhat, so we're seeing appetite for
riskier markets, including peripherals," said Nick Stamenkovic,
a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 3 to 4
basis points lower at 1.62 percent, 1.58 percent
and 2.33 percent respectively.
ECB FIREWALL
The Greek crisis has so far not spilled over to other
peripheral euro zone markets, largely because of the firewall of
ECB sovereign bond purchases due to start next month. But the
spectre of a Greek exit from the currency bloc has created some
anxiety, tempering the market's 2 1/2-year rally.
Spanish and Italian yields are about a quarter of a
percentage point above record lows they reached after the ECB
announced a quantitative easing programme on Jan. 22. Analysts
expect the yields to return to those troughs or go even lower
heading into the ECB purchases in March.
"The market is clearly positioned for an environment whereby
QE will diffuse any damage that could come from a deterioration
of the Greek situation," said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at
Citi.
"So when there's a bit of selloff, global portfolio managers
are inclined to buy the dips, because with the ECB coming to the
market in March people are comfortable with being long
periphery."
