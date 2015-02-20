(Writes through with Greek, peripheral bond yields falling)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Feb 20 Greek bond yields pushed lower on
Friday on hopes euro zone finance ministers will eventually
agree a deal on a loan agreement that will help Greece avoid
bankruptcy.
Greece sought an extension of its current loan agreement on
Thursday, but it rejects any deal that would maintain previously
agreed austerity measures. That has put it on a collision course
with Germany.
Germany said Greece's proposal was "not a substantial
solution" because it did not commit Athens to meet the
conditions of its 240 billion-euro international bailout.
However, German European Commission member Guenther
Oettinger raised expectations for a breakthrough when he said
Greece and its creditors might need another meeting of euro zone
leaders next week to reach a deal, after a meeting of finance
ministers scheduled for later on Friday.
Investors shrugged off a report by the German news magazine
Spiegel that the European Central Bank is preparing for Greece's
exit from the euro zone. Greek bonds and stocks
remained firm.
"The expectation that there will be an agreement eventually
is providing relief to Greece, and it also makes sense to have
peripheral markets outperforming as well," said Cyril Regnat, a
strategist at Natixis.
Greek three-year yields dropped 74 basis
points to 16.39 percent, pulling further away from highs above
22 percent struck last week. Ten-year equivalents were 20 bps
lower at 10.04 percent.
RESILIENT PERIPHERY
The stakes are high for Greece. It is burning through its
cash reserves, and its bailout expires Feb. 28. Over 1 billion
euros fled Greek banks in the past two days on fears the country
will be forced out of the euro zone. But for
many investors, Grexit remains an outside risk.
"It's my own view that it won't happen and that they will
find a compromise," said Dickie Hodges, fund manager at Nomura
Asset Managers. "Regardless of what (German Chancellor Angela)
Merkel might suggest that they could handle a Grexit from the
European currency union, I think it would be exceptionally
difficult."
Other peripheral euro zone bonds gained as well. They have
largely been insulated from spillover from Greece by the
European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying programme, which
starts next month.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 1-2 basis points
lower at 1.60 percent and 1.53 percent. Portuguese
equivalents were 4 bps down at 2.23 percent.
Focus is also on Spain's credit ratings, with Moody's due to
review its Baa2 grade after the European market close. Some
analysts expect the agency to upgrade its rating.
(Editing by Larry King)