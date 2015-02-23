LONDON Feb 23 German Bund futures fell, while
BTP futures rose on Monday aftre Greece agreed a conditional
financial rescue with Europe.
The deal, subject to Greece passing reform promises and
reached after its new government made big concessions, eases
concerns about Athens leaving the euro zone, something investors
had perceived as a nagging outside risk.
Bund futures fell 29 ticks to 158.53, reflecting
reduced appetite for low-yielding assets perceived as safe.
Italian BTP futures rose 34 ticks to 138.97.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)