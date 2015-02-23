LONDON Feb 23 German Bund futures fell, while BTP futures rose on Monday aftre Greece agreed a conditional financial rescue with Europe.

The deal, subject to Greece passing reform promises and reached after its new government made big concessions, eases concerns about Athens leaving the euro zone, something investors had perceived as a nagging outside risk.

Bund futures fell 29 ticks to 158.53, reflecting reduced appetite for low-yielding assets perceived as safe. Italian BTP futures rose 34 ticks to 138.97. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)