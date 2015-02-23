(Updates with comments, detail)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 23 Greece's conditional financial
rescue deal with Europe brought relief to the euro zone's lower
rated debt markets on Monday, easing investor concerns about the
outside risk of Athens leaving the currency union.
The vital four-month extension to euro zone funding, reached
after the new Syriza-led government made big concessions,
remains subject to Greece passing reform promises.
Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields
fell 7 basis points each to 1.43 percent and 1.50
percent, respectively. Portuguese yields dropped 3
bps to 2.21 percent.
"With the Grexit scenario off the table - at least over the
next few months - systemic risk will be priced out further today
and we expect more pronounced ... (peripheral yield falling)
momentum to unfold," Commerzbank analyst Alexander Aldinger
said.
Greek markets are closed for a bank holiday.
Friday's agreement, which opens the possibility of lowering
a target for the Greek budget surplus after interest payments
and avoids some language that has inflamed many Greeks, merely
buys time for Athens to seek a long-term deal with Europe.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who came to power
promising to tear up the bailout agreement and end austerity,
insisted the negotiations were a success.
Some investors remained wary.
"First of all the Greek government has to present a list of
reform measures... by the end of today," said Gary Jenkins,
chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
"Even for the euro zone, which has had a lot of practice at
the matter, kicking the can all the way from Friday to Monday
isn't exactly a Ronaldo-like effort."
Jenkins "assumed" a deal will be finalised, but says he
would wait until Tuesday "to buy bonds". He said the deal was
not a victory for anyone, despite Greece being the party to make
the most compromises, as its debt, at 1.75 times the size of
economy, still had to be restructured at some point.
Euro zone members Ireland and Portugal have already exited
their bailouts, but Greece faces yet another programme - on top
of the previous two bailouts totalling 240 billion euros - when
the extension expires.
Officials hope the deal will curb outflows from bank
deposits. About 1 billion euros flooded out of Greek bank
accounts on Friday, a senior banker told Reuters, due to savers'
fears that the talks would fail and Athens might have to halt
such withdrawals or prepare to reintroduce its own currency.
German 10-year Bund yields rose 3 basis points
to 0.39 percent as investors dropped low-yielding assets
perceived as safe havens.
