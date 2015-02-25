(Recasts with Irish, Portuguese bond moves, writes through)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Feb 25 Irish and Portuguese bond yields
hit all-time lows on Wednesday as fears about a Greek exit from
the euro zone receded, leaving investors to refocus on the start
in coming weeks of European Central Bank bond purchases.
Irish 10-year yields were a whisker away from hitting 1
percent for the first time and on the cusp of joining top-rated
euro zone bonds yielding less than 1 percent. The move cements
Ireland's recovery from the debt crisis and its return to
capital markets after exiting an international bailout at the
end of 2013.
Peripheral euro zone bond yields have resumed their fall
after Greece's new leftist government clinched a four-month
extension of its financial rescue, easing fears about the
country's potential exit from the 19-nation currency bloc.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 5 basis points
to a record low of 2.07 percent while Italian equivalents were
also lower at 1.45 percent, not far from their
all-time trough.
"With the Greek drama having found a temporary equilibrium
with the approval of the Eurogroup, the market is moving on and
preparing for QE," said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at Citi.
"Therefore you go where the yield is with the clear thought
that with this huge buyer these extremely high valuations will
be maintained and supported."
The firm market backdrop and investors' hunt for higher
returns than the miniscule yields offered by top-rated bonds saw
robust demand for a Portuguese auction of almost 1.5 billion
euros in 10-year bonds on Wednesday at a fresh record low yield.
Portuguese debt may benefit more than its peers in the euro
zone from the ECB bond buying and as investors cheer its
continuing reforms. Like Ireland, it has been held up by many
officials in the euro zone as a country that has stuck to its
bailout terms and is now reaping the benefits of austerity and
reforms.
Spain was also seeing robust demand for 15-year bonds it is
selling via a syndicate of banks as investors are lured into
longer-dated maturities offering higher yields.
STRONG DEBT SALES
Pending ECB purchases were also propping up demand for
benchmark German bonds despite vanishing yields. Germany sold
3.3 billion euros of five-year debt at a record low yield of
-0.08 percent on Wednesday, meaning investors have to pay the
federal government to buy the bonds.
German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro
zone borrowing costs were 2 bps lower at 0.35 percent, helped
too after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen kept the door
open for a later than mid-year rate hike.
Greek bond yields, however, edged up ass national euro zone
parliaments prepare to vote in coming days on the extension of
the financial rescue approved by the bloc's finance ministers,
though the ECB and IMF criticised Athens for lack of clarity on
its reform pledges.
A group of hardliners among Germany's ruling conservatives
have urged lawmakers to take a tough stance on the loan
extension, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Wednesday, but analysts expect it to be approved.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)