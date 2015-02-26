* Italy yields fall ahead of debt sale
* Firm demand expect as investors stock up for ECB purchases
* Irish borrowing costs extend falls below 1 pct
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 26 German borrowing costs out to
seven years fell below zero for the first time and Italian
yields dipped ahead of an auction on Thursday in further signs
of frantic investor demand for euro zone government debt.
With Greek risks fading after the country agreed a bailout
extension with its international creditors this week, attention
has returned the ECB's trillion euro programme due to be
launched next week.
Germany and Portugal sold debt at new record lows, in five-
and 10-year sales respectively on Wednesday, while Italy is
aiming to raise a total of 8.75 billion euros through auctions
of four-year, five-year and ten-year paper on Thursday.
"Given that the 'Greek' tempest on the euro bond market has
died down for the time being and that the ECB will be launching
its purchase programme next week, the auction should meet with
brisk demand," said DZ Bank strategist Hendrik Lodde.
For Italian bonds, there was no sign of the underperformance
in secondary trading that can often precede auctions as
investors make room in their portfolios to take down new supply.
Italian 10-year yields opened 3 basis point
lower at 1.43 percent, a shade above record lows of 1.41 percent
hit after the ECB's scheme was announced in mid January.
Irish equivalents also extended falls, having
slipped below 1 percent for the first time on Wednesday. The
10-year benchmark dipped 2 basis points to 0.95 percent.
Most other euro zone equivalents were 2-3 basis points lower
on the day with only Portugal and Greece - the lowest-rated debt
in the bloc - bucking the trend.
In Germany, seven-year yields dipped around 2 basis points
to hit a new trough of -0.003 percent. Ten-year yields were 2
bps lower at 0.304 percent, just off a record low of 0.298
percent hit last month.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)