By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 26 Italy sold debt at a record-low cost on Thursday and borrowing costs across the euro zone tumbled to new troughs as investors stocked up before the launch of the European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying scheme in March.

With Greek risks fading after Athens agreed a bailout extension with its international creditors this week, attention has returned to the ECB's trillion euro programme.

Ten-year yields in Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, France, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands all hit lows - and seven-year yields in Germany fell below zero for the first time.

Hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may push back on a rate hike and upcoming data expected to show the world's largest economy heading into deflation also eased investor nerves of buying at these rock-bottom yields.

"Risk in Europe remains buoyant," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.

"That is not about to change just yet, with the prospect of ECB QE and a hesitant Fed the perfect backdrop for holding carry."

Italy followed in Germany and Portugal's tracks on Wednesday by selling five- and 10-year debt at record lows. In total, Rome raised 8.75 billion euros ($10 billion) from three bonds, the top of its planned issue range.

The country's borrowing costs dropped further after the sale, with 10-year yields down around 11 basis points at a record low of 1.35 percent.

Spain's equivalent debt, which tends to trade in tandem with Italy's, also fell 11 bps to 1.26 percent, a shade above the 1.25 percent low hit just after the ECB announced in January that it was preparing a scheme to buy 60 billion euros of bonds a month.

The gap between Spanish 10-year yields and the German benchmark fell below 1 percent for the first time since early 2010.

"We remain invested in the so-called periphery because of what the ECB is doing and...because I foresee inflation will continue to fall, said Torgeir Hoien, portfolio manager at Skagen Tellus.

In further signs that the ECB may actually struggle to prise bonds from investors, Hoien said he had no plans to sell yet with central bank demand alone expected to push yields even lower.

Most other euro zone equivalents were three to 10 basis points lower on the day with only Greece - the lowest-rated debt in the bloc - bucking the trend.

In Germany, seven-year yields dipped around three basis points to hit a new trough of -0.01 percent. Ten-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were four bps lower at 0.29 percent. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom Heneghan/Hugh Lawson)