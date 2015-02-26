* Italy sells five-, 10-year bonds at record low

* Borrowing costs across the bloc hit new troughs

* German seven-year bond yields turn negative (Updates prices, adds fresh analyst comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 26 Italy sold debt at a record-low cost on Thursday and borrowing costs across the euro zone tumbled to new troughs as investors stocked up before the launch of the European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying scheme.

With Greek risks fading after Athens agreed a bailout extension with its international creditors this week, attention has returned to the ECB's trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) programme that kicks off in March.

Ten-year yields in Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, France, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands all hit new lows. Seven-year yields in Germany fell below zero for the first time.

Month-end related buying with index-tracking investors balancing portfolios and hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may push back an expected rate hike also eased investor nerves about buying at such rock-bottom yields.

"The momentum is still very strong and it should carry over into tomorrow," said David Schnautz, an interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"As long as we keep mulling over QE, (bond buying provides) the path of least resistance, thus expectations are still for a very firm market here and any setbacks should still be very shallow."

Italy followed in Germany and Portugal's tracks on Wednesday by selling five- and 10-year debt at record lows. In total, Rome raised 8.75 billion euros ($10 billion) from three bonds, the top of its planned issue range.

Italy's borrowing costs dropped further after the sale, with 10-year yields down around 13 basis points at 1.33 percent.

Spain's equivalent debt, which tends to trade in tandem with Italy's, fell 12 bps to 1.251 percent, matching the low hit just after the ECB announced in January it was preparing a scheme to buy 60 billion euros of bonds a month.

The gap between Spanish 10-year yields and the German benchmark fell below 1 percent for the first time since early 2010.

"We remain invested in the so-called periphery because of what the ECB is doing and ... because I foresee inflation will continue to fall," said Torgeir Hoien, portfolio manager at Skagen Tellus.

In further signs that the ECB may actually struggle to prise bonds from investors, Hoien said he had no plans to sell yet with central bank demand alone expected to push yields even lower.

Most other euro zone equivalents were three to 10 basis points lower on the day, with only Greece -- the lowest-rated debt in the bloc -- bucking the trend.

In Germany, seven-year yields dipped around three basis points to hit a new trough of -0.01 percent. Ten-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were 2 bps lower at 0.30 percent, having hit a low of 0.285 percent earlier. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Gareth Jones)