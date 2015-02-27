LONDON Feb 27 Euro zone government bond yields held just above record lows on Friday, as the latest round of inflation data before the ECB kick-starts its bond-buying programme were likely to cement low long-term price growth expectations.

Germany's harmonised annual inflation in January is expected to rise to minus 0.2 percent from minus 0.4 percent. Data for the entire currency union is due on Monday and is expected to show consumer prices fell 0.5 percent.

The European Central Bank will start an 18-month, trillion-euro bond purchasing programme in March in a bid to bring back inflation to the euro zone and eventually push it closer to its just-below-2-percent target.

Long-term inflation expectations - as measured by the five-year, five-year breakeven forward which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020 - stood just below 1.60 percent.

That was above a record low of 1.48 percent hit before the ECB announced its plans, but well below levels of just above 2 percent where breakeven forwards trade when inflation expectations are considered to be anchored.

"This is indeed a worry but if you look at inflation expectations from an optimistic point of view they have been at these levels since the start of the year - so at least they're not falling any further," said KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point higher on the day at 0.31 percent, having hit a record low of 0.285 percent on Thursday.

Other similar-dated euro zone bond yields, apart from Greece's, were near a tad higher but also close to their troughs and below 2 percent.

The latest kick lower in yields was caused by expectations that banks, pension funds and insurers would be reluctant to sell their bonds when the ECB comes knocking, forcing the central bank to overpay.

Other asset managers are also reluctant to sell as they expect yields to fall further.

"If I sell to the ECB, what do I buy?" said Guido Barthels, CIO of Luxembourg-based Ethenea.

"When I reach my targets, then we can talk. That is 10-year yields sub 0.5 percent in Italy and Spain and sub 1 percent in Portugal." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)