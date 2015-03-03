By John Geddie
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 Most euro zone bond yields held
near record lows on Tuesday as investors waited for details of
the European Central Bank's trillion euro quantitative easing
(QE) programme that kicks off later this week.
While a rally in low-rated debt that pushed yields in Spain,
Italy and Portugal to record lows on Monday eased, investor
focus remained fixed on the ECB's meeting on Thursday.
"Details are pretty light and the ECB is keeping its cards
close to its chest," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
In an otherwise light data schedule on Tuesday, a pick up in
German retail sales provided further evidence that growth is
picking up in the bloc's largest economy. This gave a boost to
stock markets, while safer fixed income assets flatlined.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were
unchanged at 0.35 percent, off a low of 0.28 pct hit last week.
Italian and Spanish equivalents were also flat on the day at
1.35 and 1.29 percent, respectively, above troughs of 1.30 and
1.23 percent touched on Monday.
"The market is very much in a wait-and-see mode," said
Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank.
The exception is Greece, where a precarious financial
situation has seen its borrowing costs spike well above its euro
zone peers over the last months.
Ten-year yields were broadly unchanged at 9.90 percent on
Tuesday, with shorter-dated yields even higher -- a sign
investors fear the country could once again default.
Despite a four-month extension to its existing bailout it
negotiated with the euro zone last month, Greece still faces a
steep decline in revenues and could run out of cash by the end
of March, possibly sooner.
Spain's economy minister said on Monday that euro zone
countries are discussing a third bailout for Greece worth 30
billion to 50 billion euros, but EU officials said there were no
such talks.
Investor expectations of the euro zone breaking apart have
risen to their highest level in two years, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
Expectations of Greece leaving the euro in the next year
rose to 37.1 percent in February from 22.5 percent, said the
sentix Euro Break-up Index, which polled mainly German-based
individual and institutional investors.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)