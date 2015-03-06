DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
LONDON, March 6 Government bond yields in Portugal, Italy and Spain all fell to new record lows on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank outlined details of its landmark bond-buying scheme.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 12 basis points to 1.7 percent, while Italian and Spanish equivalents fell 5 bps to 1.28 and 1.19 percent, respectively .
The ECB will start buying government bonds on Monday in a scheme worth over one trillion euros. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
