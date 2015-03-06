* Euro 5yr, 5yr forward rate shoots up near 1.80 percent
* U.S./German bond yield gap widest since 1989
* Portugal, Spain, Italy, Ireland yields hit new lows
* U.S. jobs data could raise rate hike chance
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 6 Euro zone markets' key inflation
gauge shot up on Friday, a sign investors believe ECB
bond-buying will succeed in driving up consumer prices, while
the gap between U.S. and German borrowing costs reached its
widest since 1989.
The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate
, the European Central Bank's preferred measure of
the market's long-term inflation expectations, was set for its
biggest weekly rise in at least 2-1/2 years.
The ECB's programme of bond purchases with new money, aimed
at igniting inflation and growth, starts on Monday.
"We interpret it as a sign of the credibility of (ECB chief)
Draghi's measures," said Guilhem Savry, investment manager in
Unigestion's Cross Asset Solutions team.
Along with revealing details of the scheme, the ECB forecast
on Thursday consumer price growth would rise from zero this year
to 1.8 percent in 2017, close to its target of just below 2
percent. The rise in inflation expectations reflects recent more
positive euro zone economic data, a rebound in oil prices and
the weakening euro, which will make imports more expensive.
The five-year five-year forward, which shows where investors
expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, rose to 1.798
percent from 1.765 percent on Thursday. It has
climbed around 0.15 percent this week -- the biggest rise since
Reuters started tracking the measure in late 2012.
Euro zone government bond yields fell broadly for a second
day. The gap between 10-year German and U.S. bond yields peaked
at 1.79 percent in U.S. trading on Thursday, its widest level
since May 1989, according to Thomson Reuters' Datastream. link.reuters.com/gyj32w
U.S. jobs data on Friday could harden the case for a
near-term interest rate hike, widening the gap further.
It narrowed slightly on Friday to 1.77 percent, with German
10-year yields down 1 basis point at 0.35 percent;
U.S. equivalents inched up 1 bps to 2.12 percent.
"The spread can only widen," KBC strategist Piet Lammens
said. "We are coming closer to when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start its tightening cycle, and in Europe we would have
just started quantitative easing."
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 14 basis points to a low of
1.67 percent, while Italian and Spanish
equivalents fell 7 bps to lows of 1.26 and 1.18
percent, respectively.
Irish equivalents fell 4 bps to a new record low of 0.84
percent, while all other euro zone bonds were
about 2-3 bps lower.
Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls to
rise by 240,000 in February, slightly down from January's
257,000 increase.
Analysts said a significant improvement in the unemployment
rate or wage growth could raise the chance the Fed will hike
rates sooner than expected. The Fed's next policy meeting is on
March 17-18.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)